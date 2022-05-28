Tools & Toys: Nouhaus Ergo3d Office Chair and Sunflow Beach Bundle

Nouhaus Ergo3d Ergonomic Office Chair

What’s to love: For those who spend a lot of time in the office, this chair is designed to keep the user comfortable. It’s made so that various adjustments can be made for an individual fit.

What does it do: The chair has an adjustable lumbar support system, and armrests that move forward and back or tilt. There’s also a headrest that moves up or down and tilts. The chair uses a heavy-duty hydraulic gas lift for changing the height of the seat. The seat is made of a breathable “elastomesh” and is available in four colors: black coffee, dark burgundy, silver gray and brilliant blue. The chair lists for $369.99. Visit nouhaus.com for more information.

Sunflow The Beach Bundle

What’s to love: Need a break and plan to spend some time at the beach? This low-to-the-ground outdoor chair does it all.

What does it do: The chair has a rust resistant aluminum frame and is made with marine-grade fabric available in a variety of colors and patterns. The chair has an adjustable sun shade, a collapsible drink holder, a dry bag for keeping small items safe and dry and a towel that attaches to the chair, keeping it in place. The chair reclines to four different positions. It sells for $296. Visit getsunflow.com for more information.