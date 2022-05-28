Trojans’ Arnold pitcher of week

Jeffery "Hayden" Arnold of Rison was named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock athlete earned the honor after his impressive outing at Louisiana on May 19. It is the first weekly honor of the year for Arnold and the third of his Trojan career, according to a news release.

Arnold put together one of the best performances of his career against Louisiana, earning a complete game 2-0 shutout against the Ragin' Cajuns to solidify Little Rock's postseason seeding. Arnold allowed just five hits with no walks over nine innings and struck out a career-high 12 batters, becoming the first Trojan in program history to surpass 300 career strikeouts.

The Rison native continues to solidify his name among the program's all-time greats, being named a second team All-Sun Belt selection Monday. Arnold leads the Sun Belt in innings pitched (90.0), ranking sixth in ERA (3.10) and opposing batting average (.233) and third in strikeouts (81) with nine quality starts.

Arnold has also made his mark on the national stage, ranking 34th in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.79), 27th in walks per nine innings (1.40) and 46th in WHIP (1.03). He is among the top eight all-time in eight statistical categories in program history, including first in strikeouts (310), second in innings pitched (309.0) and third in appearances (75) and games started (45).