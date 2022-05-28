UAM given grants for two restorations

The Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council awarded the University of Arkansas at Monticello two grants totaling $679,326 for the fiscal year 2023. The grants will fund restoration projects on two UAM-owned properties.

ANCRC approved the funds May 11 at its funding meeting at Little Rock.

The ANCRC awarded UAM $211,077 to fund the first phase of a two-phase project for the exterior restoration and interior demolition of the 1937 Faculty House on the UAM campus.

The funding will be used to restore the exterior structure, including the installation of a new roof and repairs to existing gutters, downspouts, masonry and wood. The carport addition will be removed, and the original side porch will be reconstructed. In the interior, the added bathroom in the rear of the house will be removed and the rear entry will be restored.

The house was built in 1937 and served as faculty housing until 2018. It has remained unoccupied since then. The structure, designed by Little Rock architect A.N. McAninch, is an early example of the Art Moderne style in Southeast Arkansas and is largely unchanged from its original construction. It is the last remaining structure from the original faculty village and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The ANCRC also awarded UAM $468,249 to fund repairs to the UAM-owned Trotter House at Monticello. Repairs of historic exterior elements will include stained glass windows, soffits, porch railings, porch flooring, siding and trim. After repairs are completed, the entire exterior will be cleaned and repainted with a historically accurate color scheme.

The Trotter House operates as a bed and breakfast and provides learning opportunities for UAM students in the hospitality program. Built in 1896, the Eastlake-style house was owned by prominent banker V.J. Trotter and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"The Trotter House serves as an anchor for the downtown historic district of Monticello," said Monticello Mayor Paige Chase. "UAM does an excellent job of managing this asset, which functions as a point of convergence for many downtown parades and events, bringing residents together to build community."

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss thanked the ANCRC.

"The ANCRC's tremendous support of the 1937 Faculty House and Trotter House restoration projects will ensure that these two important, historic properties are restored for the benefit of our community," Doss said. "UAM is proud to serve as a steward of these properties, which stand as reminders of the impressive architectural legacy of Monticello and the broader region. We offer our thanks to the ANCRC and look forward to continuing this relationship in the future."

Alex Becker, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration at UAM, and Sage Loyd, senior project manager and director of grants at UAM, prepared the grant applications. Doss presented the proposals to the ANCRC on May 11.