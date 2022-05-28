UAM history honors group inducts five more members

The University of Arkansas at Monticello's Alpha-Nu-Zeta Chapter of Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society inducted five members May 2.

Honorees were Brittney Bostian, history major; Dakota Boysen, history major; Diego Cendejas, exercise science major; Matthew Outlaw, history and political science major; and Katherine Vermilyea, history major.

"Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society was founded at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 1921 and today has nearly 900 chapters at schools of higher education across the country," according to a news release. "The Alpha-Nu-Zeta Chapter has won the Best Chapter Award multiple times, as well as the prestigious Nels Cleven Fonders Award, the highest distinction bestowed by Phi Alpha Theta."

Co-advisers for the Alpha-Nu-Zeta Chapter are John Kyle Day, professor of history; and Sharon Silzell, assistant professor of history.