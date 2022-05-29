8-man football now has 4A, 3A teams

I was covering a high school game years ago where only two or three reserves stood on the Hartford sideline and thinking this team needs to be playing 8-man football.

The introduction of 8-man football in 2018 in Arkansas came too late for Hartford, which consolidated with Hackett in 2014. But 8-man football has kept alive a number of programs across the state including Decatur, which had to forfeit games or not even field a team some years while struggling to play 11-man football.

More than 20 schools in Arkansas played 8-man football last season, which is a welcomed development that allows athletes at the smallest schools to compete. The difference today is there are now eight schools in Class 3A or Class 4A (Genoa Central, Mountain View, Fountain Lake, Cutter Morning Star, Subiaco Academy, Rose Bud, Cedar Ridge and Marshall) who've decided to drop 11-man football in favor of 8-man football.

The latest is Fountain Lake, which voted 5-0 during a school board meeting last week to accept the move from the Class 4A-7 Conference and play 8-man football for the 2022-2023 cycle. Not only is Fountain Lake a Class 4A school, the Cobras are right in the middle as far as enrollment.

Yet, they've decided on 8-man football despite the fact it's considered a club sport and not a sanctioned sport for Class 4A and 3A teams by the Arkansas Activities Association, the governing body for high school sports in Arkansas.

"It was one of the toughest decisions I've made as a head coach," Fountain Lake coach Kenny Shelton told the Sentinel-Record newspaper in Hot Springs. "Last three years we've been in the low- to mid-20s. I had a few more kids decide to quit early on in the week. Our numbers were dramatically going in the wrong direction, so that's when those talks intensified this past Tuesday."

Fountain Lake, which went 13-1 and captured the Class 3A state championship in 2009, plans to return to 11-man football after the two-year cycle. But its decision last week leaves the remaining teams in the 4A-7 Conference scrambling to find games. Genoa Central declared for 8-man football in March, which leaves the 4A-7 Conference with only six teams.

Instead of playing 10 games, those teams, unless they can find replacements, will play only eight.

"I doubt we can fill those (open) dates," said Doug Powell, the athletic director and football coach at Waldron. "Those two games were at least a coin-flip where we had a chance to win, but we don't get that chance now. Any chance to win is important when you're trying to build a program like we are here."

Steve Roberts, who oversees high school football for the AAA, said declaring for 8-man football long after conference assignments and schedules have been made makes the situation even worse.

"This is not what 8-man football was designed for," Roberts said. "The timing of the decision is unfortunate. Very unfortunate."

The other issue is whether it's fair for Class 4A and Class 3A schools to play eight-man football against schools who've decided they don't have enough players even to compete in 2A, the smallest classification in Arkansas. Powell coached for years at Class 2A Magazine, so he understands the difficulty in trying to field a team. He said the issue is part of a larger trend than students increasingly deciding against playing high school or junior high football.

"If kids aren't going to be successful at it, they're not going to do it," Powell said. "That's across the board, not just football. It's in the classroom or at a job."

The AAA can't prevent any team from dropping down to 8-man football. Even teams in Class 7A can declare for 8-man football if they want. But perhaps the rule should be amended to insist teams that declare for 8-man football must stay there for two or three cycles instead of returning to 11-man football after just one cycle.

Seems fair to me, especially for those teams scrambling at this late hour to find replacement games for the teams that just left.