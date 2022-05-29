Sections
Arkansas' active covid cases top 4,000 for 3rd time

by Dale Ellis | Today at 9:10 p.m.
Christian Vest of Hot Springs, an undergraduate student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, waits in line to receive a covid-19 test at the Arkansas Union Mall on the university campus in this Jan. 19, 2022, file photo. The university hosted walk-up testing through Feb. 18 for members of the campus community who were not feeling symptoms of sickness from the coronavirus. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday reported 250 new cases of covid-19 — enough to outpace recoveries from the disease and lift the number of active cases above 4,000 for the first time in more than 12 weeks.

It's the third time in which active cases in Arkansas have risen above 4,000. The state first reported crossing that threshold on June 14, 2020, about three months after the pandemic reached Arkansas, and it remained above that level until March 7, 2021, shortly after the introduction of a covid vaccine. The delta variant of the virus was first reported in Arkansas in May 2021, and it helped push Arkansas above 4,000 active cases again on July 1, 2021.

Arkansas remained above 4,000 daily active cases until March 4, when the surge powered by the omicron variant of the virus began to fade. In April, the state fell below 1,000 active cases on three separate days, before cases of the disease began to rise again.

Since March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 843,065 cases of covid-19. Of those, 827,272 cases are now considered recovered.

Health Department records indicate that since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,481 Arkansans have died of covid-19, up three from Saturday and up 36 from a week ago Sunday.

Pulaski County leads the state in the total number of currently active covid cases, the number of covid deaths and the total number of covid cases, including an additional 40 reported on Sunday.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

