Bankruptcy watch

AVOCA Adrian Argueta, 240 Hobbs Road, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

BATESVILLE Christopher Collins, 165 Shultz Lane, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

Rachel Collins, 165 Shultz Lane, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

BEARDEN Bobby Gene Steelman, 210 2nd St. NW, May 23, 2022, Chapter 7.

BEEBE Preston Wayne McGriff, 605 Crestwood Drive, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

Lisa Louise McGriff, 605 Crestwood Drive, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

BELLA VISTA Lawrence Francis Russell, Jr., 36 Warwick Drive, May 23, 2022, Chapter 13.

Ann Wysocki Russell, 36 Warwick Drive, May 23, 2022, Chapter 13.

BENTON Robert W. Johnson, Sr., 408 Denton Drive, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Mary E. Johnson, 408 Denton Drive, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Matthew David Beers, 327 E. Narroway, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

BENTONVILLE Pine Gilbert Drewyor, 6304 S.W. Heritage Ave., May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

Peter K. Harris, Jr., 6303 S.W. Rutland Road, Apt. 204, May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

Shannon L. Harris, 6303 S.W. Rutland Road, Apt. 204, May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

BLYTHEVILLE Kaishau Lashaae Kirby, 109 W. Hardin, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Cynthia Marie Williams, 308 E. Delta Road, May 24, 2022, Chapter 7.

BRADFORD Gary Poole, 2750 Jackson 311, May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

Brandy Poole, 2750 Jackson 311, May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

Jerry Dwight Wellman, 947 Ark. 87, May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

CABOT Veronica Ann Williams, 13 Pioneer Cove, May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

Shaniya Williams, 11 N. Monroe St., May 23, 2022, Chapter 13.

CANEHILL Mark A. Thomas, 17742 Buckhorn Camp Road, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

Eva M Thomas, 17742 Buckhorn Camp Road, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

Dylan Michael, 19601 Shannon Road, May 25, 2022, Chapter 7.

CEDARVILLE Dennis E. Ward, P.O. Box 217, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

CENTER RIDGE Dustin A. Isom, 752 Oak Road, May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

CONWAY John H. Clayborn, 115 McDaniel Drive, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

CROSSETT Derrick Lavar Ellis, 111 Dawn's Place, May 21, 2022, Chapter 13.

Van Frank White, 2701 Main St., May 23, 2022, Chapter 13.

DARDANELLE Rosemary Adame, 505 S. Fifth St., Unit D-2, May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

DOVER Ashley Nicole Keeling, 3526 Morgan Road, May 25, 2022, Chapter 7.

DUMAS Tamera N. Hall-Warren, 109 N. Walnut St., May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

EL DORADO Tori Rowena Sandifer, 1417 N. Mosby Ave., May 23, 2022, Chapter 13.

FAYETTEVILLE Ahmed Tarif, 443 S.E. Miami Loop, Apt. 2, May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

Felicia Rachelle O'Brien, 6644 S. Julian Ave., May 24, 2022, Chapter 7.

Melissa Joan Denham, 6203 W. Wheeler Road, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Zachary Alexander Denham, 6203 W. Wheeler Road, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Anna Marie Garcia, 624 W. Adams St., May 25, 2022, Chapter 7.

FORREST CITY Lynn E. Dietz, 2255 Ark. 334, May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

Nakita Kamona Hollis, 1127 Pershing, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

HAMBURG Skylor Holt Murphy, 1407 Lee Adams Road, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Amanda Mock Murphy, 1407 Lee Adams Road, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

HENSLEY Tammie L. Appleberry, 7822 Bisbee Lane, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

HINDSVILLE Jimmie Charles White, 4405 Madison 7750, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Denise Louise White, 4405 Madison 7750, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

HORSESHOE BEND Nathan Christopher West, 1004 Wisconsin Ave., May 24, 2022, Chapter 7.

HOT SPRINGS Eric Chambers, 117 Newman Place, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

Kevin C. Wilson, 229 Black Squirrel Lane, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Lance Courtney Graves, 2502 Walnut Valley Road, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Melissa Kay Graves, 2502 Walnut Valley Road, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

HUNTSVILLE Kathryn Leann Obenshain, 144 Madison 8438 St., May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

JACKSONVILLE Gregory Watson, 22 Ross Circle, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

Raven Morrow, 152 North Ave., May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

Traci C. Daniels, 311 N. Elm St., Apt. G, May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

JONESBORO Ernest Eugene Liebman, 5555 Macedonia Road, Apt. G-28, May 24, 2022, Chapter 7.

Brandon Heath Rucker, 239 CR 756, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Evea Marie Rucker, 239 CR 756, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

JUDSONIA William Paul Edom, 1492 Missile Base Road, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

LEPANTO Patrick A. Nash, 620 Maple St., May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

Lisa R. Nash, 620 Maple St., May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

LINCOLN Craig Marshall Freeman, 18377 Rheas Community Road, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

LITTLE ROCK Laquinta Wilburd, 7111 Indiana Ave., Apt. F9, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

Yolanda F. Phillips, 1820 Simpson St., May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Stephen Dalton, 1605 N. Harrison, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Kaija Queen, 9821 Margie Circle, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

J.W. Howard, P.O. Box 25933, May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

Margaret A. Zeigler, 204 Dennison St., May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

Andrea Parker, P.O. Box 91696, May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

Mariah A. Grant, 3 Wimbledon Green Circle, Unit 312, May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

Doresa Lamb, 711 E. 17th St., May 24, 2022, Chapter 7.

Natesea Stephens, 3204 Holt St., May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

Anita Vaughn, 2701 Aldersgate Road, May 24, 2022, Chapter 7.

Anita S. Davis, 11 Fair Oaks Drive, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

Martell Wilbon, 7716 Rebecca Drive, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Roshaunda LaJoi Bryant, P.O. Box 21511, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Odane A. Wright, 1400 Cumberland St., Apt. 109, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Rayneta D. Allen, 6405 Juniper Road, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

LOCUST GROVE Brian Edmund Fowler, 12965 Heber Stprings Road N., May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

MADISON Janice Ann Whitaker, P.O. Box 77, May 23, 2022, Chapter 7.

MAGNOLIA John Richard Dennis, 6631 Hwy 19 South, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Lisa Ann Dennis, 6631 Ark. 19 South, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

MALVERN Rex Brandon Passmore, 3694 Dyer St., May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

Martina Maria Brown, 1415 Sherwood Drive, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

MARION Cynethia Y. Jefferson, 608 Koser Drive, May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

MAUMELLE Opal Newsome, 12 Ozark Drive, May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

Natalie Nicole Washington, 10609 Paul Eells Drive, May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

MCGEHEE Vindella Reed, 105 S. Third St., May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

MELBOURNE Aaron Ray Fulcher, P.O. Box 1363, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

MONTICELLO Candice Nicloe Cater, 1441 S. 16th Section Road, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

MURFREESBORO Christopher C. Sterling, 1480 N. Maple Ave., No. 16, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

NEWPORT Melissa Sue James, 2105 Daugherty, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Zavier Dale, 7605 Vestal Blvd., Apt. 24, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Fancy Pants Foodie, LLC., 4000 Lakeview Road, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Namono Pippins, 417 Sierra Madea, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Lakeshia Sims, 15307 Christopher Place, Apt. A, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

Eric Lee Lewis, 5200 Lynch Drive, May 23, 2022, Chapter 7.

Marquez Leavy, 709 Glynn Lane, May 23, 2022, Chapter 7.

Ashley N. Crockett, 6845 White Oak Way, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

Rochelle L. Hill, 5019 Division St., May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Jerome A. Johnson, 1701 Skyline Drive, Apt. 108, May 25, 2022, Chapter 7.

PALESTINE Matthew E. Fiting, 465 SFC 843, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

Rebecca D. Fiting, 465 SFC 843, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

PARAGOULD Bruce Michel Benson, 303 Davis Place, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Lavonda Ann Benson, 303 Davis Place, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Zachary Jamison Matthews, 4302 Eastbrook Circle, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Angel Makala Matthews, 4302 Eastbrook Circle, May 19, 2022, Chapter 7.

Otis Keith Fisher, 900 Sunrise Circle, May 25, 2022, Chapter 7.

Ashley Nichole Fisher, 900 Sunrise Circle, May 25, 2022, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF Courtney D. Brown, 2305 N. Sheraton Drive, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

Yolonda A. Standoak, 1403 Belmont Drive, May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

Steve A. Williams, Jr., 2603 Kenwood St., May 23, 2022, Chapter 7.

Horace Boyd McCord, 1219 Moreland St., May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

Elizabeth Louise Hegwood, 4001 Robinhood Lane, May 25, 2022, Chapter 7.

POWHATAN Jimmy Doyle Bolick, 8 Lawrence Road 244, May 24, 2022, Chapter 7.

RATCLIFF Tyrel Anson Howard, 140 Church St., May 25, 2022, Chapter 7.

ROGERS Richard Moore, 1825 S. D St., May 23, 2022, Chapter 13.

ROMANCE Christopher Jonathan Clark, 241 Blackjack Mountain Road, May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

RUSSELLVILLE Jerrad Dale Littrell, 2335 Bailey Loop Road, May 20, 2022, Chapter 7.

Jennifer Lynne Collins, 401 E. 14th St., May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

SEARCY Michael Ray Hanner, 3893 Ark. 367 S., May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

SHERWOOD James Jennings Sexton, Jr., 3610 E. Maryland Ave., May 20, 2022, Chapter 13.

Joe Stephen Brucks, 7901 Mustang Drive, May 24, 2022, Chapter 7.

SILOAM SPRINGS Brandy Dell-Rey Douthit, 16323 Butler Road, May 24, 2022, Chapter 7.

SPRINGDALE Blake P. McLaughlin, 3518 Montpilier Place, May 23, 2022, Chapter 13.

STAR CITY Daniel Harmon Pope, 27 Auburn Lane, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Angela Lynn Pope, 27 Auburn Lane, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

TRUMANN Gunnar R. Wilson, 18 Windfield Circle, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

Stefanie N. Wilson, 18 Windfield Circle, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.

TYRONZA Cathy Davis, 197 Pocahontas, May 23, 2022, Chapter 13.

VAN BUREN Glen Dickens, 1015 N. 20th, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

Betty Dickens, 1015 N. 20th, May 24, 2022, Chapter 13.

WALDO Derek Randall Haynes, 550 Columbia Road 124, May 23, 2022, Chapter 7.

WHITE HALL Derek Taylor, 204 Heartwood Court, May 19, 2022, Chapter 13.

Javante Danielle Bell-Evans, 1508 Oakwood Circle, May 25, 2022, Chapter 13.