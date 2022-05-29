Bella Vista Fire Department holds training event

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Fire Department held a mass casualty incident training drill May 19 at Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Each of the department's shifts responded to a scenario in which an intoxicated driver had unintentionally driven through a crowd at a farmers market.

Participating as victims were volunteer actors from Ignitecaps and the Bella Vista Police Department's Citizens Police Academy. All levels of injury and trauma were depicted.

According to the Fire Department, EMS personnel "were tasked with arriving on scene and assessing the situation to then begin to triage and treat patients accordingly, including real transports by ambulance and helicopter to local hospitals."

Photo courtesy of Cassi Lapp, communications director/Firefighters practice loading an actor onto an ambulance during a mass-casualty training exercise at Bella Vista Lutheran Church on Thursday.



Photo courtesy of Cassi Lapp, communications director/ Bella Vista firefighters tend to simulated injuries during a mass-casualty training exercise at Bella Vista Lutheran Church on Thursday.



Photo courtesy of Cassi Lapp, communications director/A firefighter assists an actor with simulated injuries during a mass-casualty training exercise at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church on Thursday.

