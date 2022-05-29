Bella Vista Police Department gets funding for new hires

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista City Council approved funds for the Police Department to hire four people during Monday night's regular session held at the District Courtroom.

The resolution, which passed by a 6-0 vote, amends the 2022 city budget to appropriate $309,688 in otherwise unappropriated and unrestricted financial reserves to the department to fund three additional full-time police officers, including equipment and vehicles, and one full-time records clerk.

Mayor Peter Christie said first-quarter tax income, plus a solid reserve, paved the way for the assigning of funds to the Police Department.

"Year to date we are in a very nice situation on our tax income of being $406,688 over the budget, plus we also have cash on hand of almost $17 million," Christie said. "So, by our own ordinance, we have to keep 25% of that $17 million on hand for a rainy day. When you take the unassigned and look at it and do the math we're actually at 71%, so we're well ahead of the game."

Christie reminded the council that Police Chief James Graves had asked for the additional staff members during last year's budget cycle.

"We asked him to hold off until we had a chance to review the tax revenue in the first quarter and, lo and behold, we are in good shape," the mayor said.

The council also passed two resolutions tied to the Mercy Way Bridge project, resolutions that authorize the city to seek out grants to help offset new charges stemming from a change in easement access.

"We have ended up incurring additional cost from Carroll Electric to move some of the lines," Christie said. "One of the property owners decided at the last minute they were not going to give Carroll Electric an easement; therefore, the actual positioning of the lines had to change, which is going to cost the city $196,000. So we are asking council's permission to pursue grants to be able to make up 80% of that" through an 80/20 grant.

The resolutions will allow the city to utilize federal aid surface transportation block grant program-attributable funds to assist with the construction of the Mercy Way corridor improvements and express the willingness of the city to utilize federal aid transportation alternatives program funds to assist with the construction.

In other business, the council:

• Passed a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a three-year lease contract with Stronghold Data LLC in an amount not to exceed $39,845.70 for the lease of Dell computers and associated equipment.

• Passed a resolution amending the 2022 city budget to appropriate $15,000 in otherwise unappropriated and unrestricted financial reserves to the Community Development Services Department to fund stipends for members of the Bella Vista Planning Commission, authorizing stipends in the amount of $150 per Planning Commission meeting for commissioners who are not the chairperson and $180 per Planning Commission meeting for the chairperson.

• Passed a resolution amending the 2022 city budget to appropriate $1,000 in otherwise unappropriated and unrestricted financial reserves to Department No. 10-Administration to fund minor expenses related to functions of the Bella Vista Arts Council.

• Passed a resolution approving the Bella Vista Advertising and Promotion Commission's appointment of Melissa Wells as a tourism industry position commissioner to fill an unexpired term ending July 31, 2024, resulting from the resignation of Ashley Dozier.

• Passed an ordinance to remove time limits of zoning variances, to reduce the required review criteria for zoning variances, to remove parking reduction considerations from administrative review and for other purposes. An amendment attached to the ordinance was also approved and states, "Applicants must start or establish the uses of lands, structures, or buildings within 365 days from the date of approval or the variance will become null and void."

• Performed a first reading of an ordinance to provide clarification regarding access drive distance from intersections.

• Tabled a resolution until the June regular session renaming Mold Lane to Mac Lane. The resolution was drawn up after a petition for the change had been submitted "to honor a gentleman who is now deceased who had lived on that lane," according to Christie. He added, "There are very few houses and we had asked the petitioners if they had written approval from the other residents to actually do this because they'll have to change their address, their credit cards, etc., and they did not. So we asked them to actually give us something in writing that says that they have no objection, and as of today we haven't heard anything. So I'm going to entertain a motion to table until June because I believe they are out of state."