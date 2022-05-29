Birds of a feather





The Waterfowl Hall of Fame hosted a reception and dinner May 20 honoring the 2020 and 2021 inductees. The event, a fundraiser for the Museum of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart, was held at Chenal County Club in Little Rock.

During the reception, guests could preview live auction items, which included commissioned artwork by Clay Connor, artist of the Arkansas Duck Stamp; several packages of duck hunting gear; duck calls; and a black Labrador retriever puppy from Ridemark Retrievers.

After dinner, the inductees were recognized for their contributions to Arkansas' duck hunting heritage and habitat. The 2020 honorees were Dr. Scott Yaich, the late Wallace Claypool, the late John Olin, the late Pat Peacock and the late George Purvis. The 2021 honorees were W.R. "Witt" Stephens Jr., the late Dr. Harold V. Glenn, the late Thad McCollum, the late Vance Tindall and the late Carl Hunter.

Jim Ronquest served as chairman of the event and Matt Mosler was the program's emcee.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



