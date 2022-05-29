Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

May 18

Grant and Danielle Hurst, Conway, son.

May 19

T.C. and Ashlyn Natale, Little Rock, daughter.

May 21

Shelby Bradford, Cabot, daughter.

May 22

Cody and Brooke Reese, Sherwood, daughter.

Steven and Kaitlin Hutter, Benton, son.

May 23

Stephen and Abby Curry, Little Rock, daughter.

May 24

Dylan and Rachel Ward, Little Rock, son.

Kyle and Amber Vance, North Little Rock, daughter.

May 25

Joe and Tahnya Stewart, Mabelvale, daughter.