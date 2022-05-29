Bridge removal to close Walcott road

The removal of an existing bridge and installation of a corrugated metal pipe culvert for a ditch crossing Arkansas 168 near Walcott in Greene County, about a half-mile south of Arkansas 412, will result in a temporary closure of the road starting Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will begin working on Arkansas 168, immediately north of Walcott, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday to replace the deteriorating bridge, the transportation agency said.

The area is near Crowley’s Ridge State Park. Walcott is an unincorporated community at the junction of Arkansas 141 and 168.

The road closure is expected to last about four days, the transportation agency said.