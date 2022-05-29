The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2407 W 12th St., residential, Jackie Brown, 8 a.m. May 1, property valued at $1,500.

72204

• 4900 W 31st St., residential, Nancy Rodriguez, 12 p.m. May 20, property valued at $700.

• 925 Fair Park Blvd., commercial, Valero, 12:43 a.m. May 22, property valued at $247.

• 2700 Brown St., residential, 11:57 p.m. May 22, property valued at $60.

• 4101 W 22nd St., residential, Alvin Walker, 3:10 p.m. May 23, property valued at $180.

• 7005 Greencrest Dr., residential, Crystal Dodson, 8:10 p.m. May 23, property valued at $980.

• 8 Fairmonth Dr., residential, Ashleigh Barnett, 12 a.m. May 26, property value unknown.

• 3401 Fair Park Blvd., residential, Jasmine Roston, 8 p.m. May 26, property value unknown.

72205

• 9201 Kanis Road, residential, Kayle Hampton, 6:47 p.m. May 23, property value unknown.

72206

• 1909 S Arch St., residential, Jordan Haas, 4:30 p.m. May 22, property value unknown.

• 36 Sheraton Dr., residential, Jenelle Sullivan, 1:46 p.m. May 22, property valued at $1,700.

• 8501 Dreher Lane, residential, Garcia Marcelino, 8:10 p.m. May 23, property valued at $1,001.

72211

• 1502 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Jalen Turner, 11 p.m. May 13, property valued at $860.

• 11016 Birchwood Dr., residential, Johny Smith, 1 a.m. May 22, property value unknown.

• 701 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Taylor Sims, 5:01 a.m. May 27, property valued at $200.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2500 N Willow St., residential, Rolonda Meadors, 11:03 p.m. May 14, property valued at $900.

• 1510 Allen St., residential, Terry Hughes, 10:30 a.m. May 17, property valued at $500.

• 2700 JD Ashley Ln., residential, Jesse Williams, 5:56 p.m. May 21, property value unknown.

• 599 W 16th St., residential, Jurell Clayborn, 12:39 p.m. May 23, property valued at $300.

• 2101 Fendley Dr., residential, Jacore Womack and Valerie Carroll, 4:19 p.m. May 25, property valued at $10,720.

72116

• 505 Skyline Dr., residential, Clinton Tankersley, 11 p.m. May 15, property valued at $100.

• 5025 Velvet Ridge, residential, Taylor Marshall, 12:26 a.m. May 17, property valued at $200.

• 4601 North Hills Blvd., commercial, Shell Superstop, 3:07 a.m. May 18, property valued at $340.

• 4207 N Locust St., residential, Olivia Coplin, 10 a.m. May 19, property valued at $4,100.

• 4437 E 46th St., residential, Ryan Griffin, 3:31 p.m. May 22, property valued at $1,200.

72117

• 400 Rose Ln., residential, Nicolas Alcoreza, 6:54 p.m. May 25, property valued at $780.

72118

• 4503 Vestal St., residential, Amy Roy, 8 a.m. May 13, property valued at $400.

• 1720 Arrowhead Road, residential, Tarrance Hunt, 3:49 p.m. May 13, property valued at $300.

• 4000 Cook's Landing Road, residential, Tamika Moore, 2:21 p.m. May 14, property valued at $420.

• 901 W 33rd St., commercial, Art's Marine & Sports Center, 6 p.m. May 16, property valued at $5,130.

• 4900 Lynn Lane, residential, Jerry Roberts, 9:30 a.m. May 19, property valued at $500.

• 615 Donovan Briley Blvd., residential, Ryan Norfleet, 3 p.m. May 20, property valued at $750.

