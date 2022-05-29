Business people

AGRICULTURE

Karen Watts DiCicco of Bryant, has been promoted to assistant information technology director at University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Les Walz is the new extension educator on livestock and forages for the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

BANKING

Kentriss Robinson has joined Stone Bank as an operations specialist within the bank's deposit operations department in its Little Rock office.

Jon Mattingly has been named executive director of consumer lending for Arvest Bank. Mattingly will lead and direct Arvest's consumer lending efforts across the bank's four-state footprint.

MEDICAL

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine invested John David Pemberton, D.O., MBA, in the Stella Boyle Smith/Gissur J. Petursson, M.D. Chair in Ophthalmology during a ceremony on May 17.

The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board awarded a Fulbright Specialist Grant to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy professor Geoffrey M. Curran, Ph.D. He will pursue research opportunities in Ireland.

Kalaivani Sivakumar, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as medical director of the heart restoration, mechanical circulatory support and cardiac transplant program.