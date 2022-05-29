Celtics, Heat brace for Game 7 battle

MIAMI -- Erik Spoelstra didn't even have to finish the sentence. The Miami Heat coach was speaking in the locker room after a season-extending win in Boston, players and staff standing around him in a semicircle.

"There's no two better words," Spoelstra said.

"Game 7," about a half-dozen people responded, in unison.

Game 7, for a berth in the NBA Finals. Either the Heat or the Boston Celtics will become Eastern Conference champions tonight, when they'll finally finish their series and see which club will face the Golden State Warriors in the title round.

It'll be the second Game 7 between the teams; the other was in 2012, when the Heat topped the Celtics 101-88 to win that year's East title.

"Look, we're here," Spoelstra said after Miami fended off elimination with a 111-103 win in Boston on Friday night, behind a 47-point, 9-rebound, 8-assist, 4-steal effort from Jimmy Butler. "This is the way it should be with these two teams. It should have gone seven games."

Miami has the home-court advantage for the finale, though home court has meant nothing in this series. The Heat went 2-1 in Boston, the Celtics have gone 2-1 in Miami so far with the two wins coming by a combined 38 points and Boston's 6-2 road record is the best of any teams in this season's playoffs.

And that has the Celtics brimming with confidence, even though road teams are 34-110 all-time -- a winning percentage of .236 -- in Game 7s.

"Scale of 1 to 10? Ten. I mean, it shouldn't be any less than that, right?" Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said when asked how certain he is that Boston can win the series on Miami's floor. "You know, it's the last game. That's what it's all about."

Injuries have been one of the major storylines of the series, and that remains the case today.

Butler has been dealing with knee issues and twisted an ankle late in Game 6 though still came through with arguably the best game of his career. Kyle Lowry and Max Strus -- who had big bounce-backs Friday after posting a combined zero points in Game 5 -- still have hamstring concerns. For Boston, Marcus Smart's ankle has been balky, Robert Williams III's knee is an ongoing question and Jaylen Brown banged a knee on a drive in Game 5 though finished the game with no obvious ill effects.

"This time of year, there's nobody 100% healthy, both sides," Miami's P.J. Tucker said. "I'm sure they got a bunch of guys, too, just trying to figure it out and give what they can. Try to win. That's it. You can't get these days back. It's living in the moment, trying to just do what you can."

The Heat might get one key piece back: Tyler Herro, who has been sidelined for the last three games with a strained groin, is going to try some on-court work today in hopes of playing in Game 7.

"For us, it's just another opportunity," Celtics Coach Ime Udoka said Saturday. "You put yourself in this position, going up 3-2, to have two games to win one. And so, as much as you'd love to finish it on your home court, we've been up and down in the series and due to that it's where it is right now. ... It's just another opportunity and we obviously see the big picture ahead."

The Celtics last went to the NBA Finals in 2010. This is their fifth trip to the East finals since, and Friday's loss made them 0-5 in potential East clinchers over that span.

"We've just got to come out and play, come out and respond," Brown said. "Backs are on the wall, Game 7, loser go home. We've got to come out and find a way to win."

From Miami's perspective, the seeds began being planted for this just moments after Game 5. The Celtics had just won in Miami to take a 3-2 series lead, and Spoelstra stepped into a defeated locker room to lay out the objective. He repeated it, over and over.

"Bring this thing back on the 29th," Spoelstra kept saying.

The 29th is today.

They brought it back. Game 7 awaits.

"There's nothing like a Game 7," Spoelstra said. "And I'm just really excited that we all get to experience that together."

Miami Heat's Max Strus reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) competes against Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry (7) and Max Strus for the ball during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42) and Derrick White (9) double-team Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) loses control of the ball as Boston Celtics' Grant Williams defends during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry (7) fouls Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler hugs P.J. Tucker (17) after the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 111-103 during Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) walks away with Daniel Theis, second from left, and Grant Williams (12) after having a word with a referee, following the team's loss to the Miami Heat during Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum reacts to a call during the second half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

