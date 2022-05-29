Chytil scores twice as Rangers force Game 7

NEW YORK -- Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round playoff series.

Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise record with their sixth consecutive home win this postseason.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots for New York, which has not lost at home since a three-OT defeat to Pittsburgh in Game 1 of the first round. The Rangers won their fourth consecutive elimination game, including Games 5, 6 and 7 against the Penguins.

Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist, and Vincent Trochek also scored for the Hurricanes. Carolina fell to 0-6 on the road this postseason -- becoming the first team in NHL history to lose its first six road games in a postseason -- to go along with a 7-0 mark at home.

Antti Raanta was pulled after giving up three goals on 13 shots. Pyotr Kochetkov came on and finished with 10 saves.

Game 7 is back in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday night. The winner will open the Eastern Conference finals at home against Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

After the first five games of the series were dominated by strong defensive play, the offenses broke out in this one with both teams scoring multiple goals in the same game for the first time.

Leading 4-2, the Rangers had a 5-on-3 power play for nearly a minute early in the third period. Panarin, just out of the penalty box himself, made it 5-2 when he got a pass from Chris Kreider between the circles and fired a shot past Kochetkov at 7:43. It was his fourth of the postseason and first since the series winner in overtime of Game 7 of the first round against Pittsburgh.

The Rangers led 2-0 after 20 minutes and added to it early in the second period. Chytil got the puck from Fox, skated up the right side and beat Raanta from the right circle. It ended Raanta's night as he was replaced by Kochetkov.

New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) and Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) chase the puck during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) passes against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) speaks with defenseman Brett Pesce (22) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) sets up a shot on goal during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) skates back to the goal before play restarts during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) collides with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith (7) during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad, second from right, celebrates after scoring on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

