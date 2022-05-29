Club news: Woodcarvers, Garden Club have upcoming events

SUV

The McPherson Camp No.1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will hold a Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. May 30 at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery in Sulphur Springs. The Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery is the resting place of veterans from the Civil War to the First Gulf War, including the only Medal of Honor recipient to be buried in Benton County, World War I veteran Sgt. M. Waldo Hatler.

The cemetery is on Skyline Drive just outside of Sulphur Springs. Honors rendered will include "Taps" and a musket volley salute.The public is invited to attend.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at 11:45 June 2 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The program will be given by Joy Morris of Magdalene Serenity House.

The live Zoom meeting option is available for those that don't feel comfortable coming in person. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. A program will be presented by Jim Spillars about the little known but important Battle of Cane Hill. The battle was a prelude to the decisive Battle of Prairie Grove.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with speaker expenses.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@gmail.com.

Old Timers

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society's impromptu group, the Old Timers, will be conducting monthly sessions, starting on June 2, the first Thursday night of each month. The sessions will include an astronomical video and then a roundtable discussion afterward. Viewing time in the parking lot if weather permits. The sessions start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, located at 14070 Arkansas 279 in Hiwasse. These are open to the public with all ages welcome.

Information: sugarcreek.space.

Founders

The Founders Group of Arkansas will hold its 12th annual crawfish boil from noon to 5 p.m. June 4 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. A meal includes two pounds of crawfish and fixings for $20.

Live music will be performed by Maud Crawford.

All proceeds go to the Children's Safety Center. Tickets can be purchased in advance at georgesmajesticlounge.com or at the door the day of the event.

Information: (479) 263-1964.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista is holding a program, "A Taste of Opera," at 1 p.m. June 7 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Cast members from Opera in the Ozarks will present arias from their 2022 season. Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte"; Puccini's "La Rondine"; and Sondheim's "A Little Night Music" are this year's presentations. A meet-the-musicians reception follows the performance.

The concert closes out Andante's 2021-22 season. Meetings will resume Sept. 6.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 10 a.m. June 10 in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 South in Pineville, Mo., just past Walmart and McDonald's. The speaker will be Ray Matkowski, who volunteers his spare time to Pedal It Forward, a group of volunteers that reconditions donated bicycles and distributes them to those in need; The Bella Vista Blue Bird Society; and the Bella Vista FlyTyers.

All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: narfe.org.

Master Gardeners

Master Gardeners are volunteers trained in horticulture who share their knowledge widely. Besides projects at many public areas around the county, during the summer months, Master Gardeners can often be found at various Farmers Markets all over Benton County. They can answer questions about flower or vegetable gardens and provide encouragement to newcomers or veteran gardeners. A free activity for children is available.

On June 4, they will visit the Centerton Farmers Market at 11507 Arkansas 72. In July they will be in Bella Vista. When you see the red tent, stop by and say hello to the Master Gardeners.

Information: (479) 531-3666

Cemetery Association

The nonprofit Mount Comfort Cemetery Association held its annual meeting in April. Officers elected were Terry Davis of Bentonville, president; Donald Hatfield of Prairie Grove, vice president; Peggy Hatfield of Prairie Grove, treasurer; Connie Hillian of Fayetteville, secretary; and Carol Guist of Fayetteville, cemetery historian.

Grave sites will remain $500 each, and urn sites will remain $100. Expenses for 2022 will be over $20,000. All association members are being asked to consider making tax deductible donations to the association for maintenance. Association members are those who hold the rights to a grave site and/or relatives of those buried in the cemetery.

Decoration day will be May 29, and association members will be on site to receive donations towards the annual maintenance from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tax deductible donations can be made out to and mailed to Mount Comfort Cemetery Association, 3878 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville 72704.

Information: (479) 755-3874 or email mt.comfort.cemetery.assoc.ar@gmail.com.