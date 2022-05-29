Community Briefs 5-29-22





UAM-CTC HVAC student earns scholarship

Montgomery "Monty" Kilcrease, a student at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett (UAM-CTC), recently earned a $1,000 scholarship from the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).

Kilcrease is a student of the HVAC program at UAM-CTC and is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in General Technology degree. Kilcrease was one of 250 outstanding NTHS members to receive the Jon H. Poteat Scholarship.

Recipients were selected based on their ability to exemplify the seven attributes of NTHS: skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship and leadership, according to a news release.

"Monty is most deserving of this award," Linda Rushing, vice chancellor of UAM-CTC, said. "He has continuously displayed a high level of dedication to his chosen program while serving as a shining example of work ethic."

Details: https://www.uamont.edu/academics/crossett/degrees.html or (870) 364-6414.

UAM-CTM student passes EMT exam

Alex D. Kimbrell, a spring 2022 graduate of the paramedic program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-McGehee (UAM-CTM), passed the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) paramedic exam May 11.

Kimbrell is currently an EMT for Pafford Medical Services at Lake Village, and will transition to paramedic upon issuance of his Arkansas Paramedic License, according to a news release.

Kimbrell began his UAM-CTM journey in the Emergency Medical Services program as a fall 2020 Emergency Medical Technician class member. Kimbrell completed more than 1,200 hours of in-class instruction, in-hospital clinical rounds and an Emergency Medical Services field internship. Upon completion of the program and supporting courses, Kimbrell earned an Associate of Applied Science in General Technology degree, a Technical Certificate in EMT-Paramedic and a Certificate of Proficiency in EMT-Basic.

He attributes his success to determination, support from his fiancée, Linda, and son, Carson, and the dedication of Manda Leftwich-Tharp, UAM-CTM EMS program director, Gursarn Singh, program director and lead instructor, and Jonathan Whipple, instructor.

The next EMT-Basic class at UAM-CTM begins Aug. 17. The next class in the UAM-CTM Paramedic program begins in January 2023. Details: UAM-CTM Office of Student Services, (870) 460-2130.

Mississippi College honors local

Margaret Armstrong of Stuttgart was named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List at Mississippi College at Clinton, Miss. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours, according to a news release.

Camp set for special needs children

CP Foundation & Consulting Group will conduct the H.E.R.O.E.S Club Night & Weekend Camp for special needs children ages 5-12 who are looking for something fun and structured to do.

The camp will be held at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. Session A will be held June 6 through July 2. Session B will take place July 10 through Aug. 6.

Sessions are available Monday through Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children with a behavioral plan or educational deficiency are welcomed, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Camp includes a variety of development based activities along with recreational field trips and social development activities. Meals and snacks will be provided and all field trips are included in the cost of tuition.

The registration membership fee is $50. The fee is $50 per week for Monday through Friday sessions and $25 per week for Saturday sessions.

Carolyn Pridgeon is founder and executive director of CP Foundation & Consulting Group. To register or for details, email heroesclubpb@gmail.com or call (725) 236-9003.





Montgomery “Monty” Kilcrease







Alex D. Kimbrell





