Comprehending the Buffalo massacre

As tears flow and words elude me, I realize we're here again. And again, no one seems to care, at least not the masses that care about everything and everyone else.

I've heard numerous times that "5 percent of the people do 95 percent of the work," but didn't fully understand it until I was in my 30s. I think of all of the civil rights activists--nationally and locally known--who fought so very hard for my community, the Black community.

I've been asked why I use phrases such as "the Black community" or "the Black ethnic group" as opposed to the Black race. My father has enlightened me regarding the use of the term "race" when applying it to members of a specific color or ethnicity. Our opinion is that term is erroneous when it comes to applying it to people.

There's but one race, the human race. But humanity is almost nonexistent when it comes to the treatment, protection, and education of my community.

We're no longer asking why that is. We're now asking why white people decided every other ethnic group but theirs isn't human. Historically, white ethnic groups have mobbed, raided, pillaged, raped, tortured, burned, lynched, and murdered Indians, Hispanics, Jews, and Blacks.

Even computer programs such as the one I'm using to type this are seemingly against us. The name of every group I typed was automatically capitalized, yet I had to manually capitalize Blacks. And, if you think about it, whites created most of these programs utilized all over the world, so I'm not surprised.

The 18-year-old man charged with the Buffalo shootings heavily protected himself against being killed to go into a predominantly Black-patronized store to kill us. What saddens and simultaneously angers me is that this has become common, dismissed news.

How many more of us must die at the hands of whites who go unpunished? Are you looking to completely eradicate us from the Earth? My community was the only one brought to America against its will, then stripped of its culture and enslaved. Even our "freedom" wasn't true freedom, as we continued to be tortured or killed for simply attempting to be educated.

God forgive me, but this pain has become entirely too intense for my community, and we're crying out for peace. This white man actually studied other mass murders, apparently in an attempt to not make the same mistakes as the previous killers. He actually did "recon"; he spent time plotting and casing and planning. To kill us. What is happening?

Every other group is protected, revered, given opportunities for advancement, allowed to return home to their families each night except my community. Whether it be ethnic, gender-specific, non-specific, or just a group that isn't Black has more rights, gets more human kindness, educational opportunities, job opportunities, economic advancement opportunities, and social media platforms.

As I watched video of a gentleman speaking about his family--and his mother, who was murdered--he said, through tears, "... we're good people, we're normally private people ..." I wept as I listened to him because I thought: We are. Every other group can gather on a parking lot or in a public place and hang out with friends listening to music without police breaking them up and making them leave.

As a member of the College Station community, I see white people regularly running or riding bikes with groups or alone, and we don't call the police or go out and harass, shoot, or kill them. Some of our Black brothers and sisters cannot say the same. They cannot say anything any more.

I look at my son, who's 14, and my grandson, who's 5, who could have very easily been treated as numerous other Black children in the school system who are discarded and not given the attention or chances as other ethnic groups.

Our Black children are almost automatically labeled as those who are behaviorally problematic, underachieving, and other negative stereotypes; meanwhile, Little Billy, who has proven to be behaviorally problematic, is deemed as having a learning disorder, put on a specific curriculum, and treated as a "special circumstance" student.

Well, guess what: Little Billy has grown into the Columbine shooters, the Parkland shooter, and now the Buffalo shooter. As I reflect on the heart-wrenching plea of the gentleman in the video, we are parents and grandparents who are working hard to push our children toward a good education to become productive members of society. We are good people who are blatantly kept fraught by whites. We are generally only valued when we are assets via sports or entertainment, or when we can make white people money via our talents and hard work.

College coaches make millions of dollars per year, and the majority of their star athletes are Black and live in dorm rooms, eating ramen noodles. Make that make sense.

Understand this: If you've disregarded everything until now, we are instilling positive principles into our children, who will get the education, knowledge, and teaching of human kindness that will equip them with the propensity to take seats on these benches, in these political offices, and other positions of power that were once occupied by white suppressors. We will!

Our communities and schools once considered under-served will rise above and become the best places to live and get educated. This will be achieved because we are raising up, learning the secrets, learning what game we're playing, and the rules of engagement.

We are reminding our children and grandchildren that they can do anything they choose and work for. Let me call to my brothers and sisters to become active in our schools and communities and enforce changes toward progression. Attend board meetings and community progression meetings.

The changes that are needed start with us. Let's unify and put the work in together. You will not succeed, white people, in your hate-filled planned eradication of us. You won't.

Kellaneese Porter-Parker is an educated Black woman, a Black mother, and a community and civil activist.