Crawford County, cities thankful for county sales tax renewal

VAN BUREN -- Elected officials in Crawford County thanked constituents for deciding to continue a 1% county sales tax for the better part of a decade.

Residents voted in favor of extending the tax for another eight years during Tuesday's elections. This means the county and the cities it contains will be able to continue collecting revenue from the tax from Sept. 30, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2031, according to a sample ballot.

County Judge Dennis Gilstrap thanked the voters, calling the tax essential for county government funding. He has said the tax has brought in about $125 million since it started in 1999, with more than $9.2 million in 2021.

The revenue this sales tax generates is distributed to the county and the nine municipalities in the county based on population, a sample ballot states.

"This tax is 30 to 50%, and maybe even a little more, of the smaller cities' budget," Gilstrap said. "And also, along with their budget, that means for the bigger cities, like Van Buren and that type of thing, they'd have to make these funds up somewhere in order to not lose a firefighter or a police officer."

Gilstrap said of the proceeds the county gets, about 46% about of the total, 45% goes to the county's Road Department, 40% to public safety and 15% to the county general fund. The public safety portion includes the county's rural fire departments, Sheriff's Office, Department of Emergency Management and coroner.

"To me, a sales tax is the most fair tax," Gilstrap said. "Nobody really likes to pay taxes, but it's a fair tax and everybody that comes into Crawford County from California or anywhere else, and they buy a candy bar or a bag of potato chips or a hamburger, they help you pay for your fire trucks and police protection and equipment and roads."

The tax provided the county more than $4.1 million in revenue for 2021.

Joe Hurst, Jerry Martin and Gary Baxter, the mayors of Van Buren, Alma and Mulberry respectively, on Thursday also expressed gratitude to residents for passing the tax.

Alma received $830,202 from the tax last year, according to the county. Martin estimated the tax revenue comprises about a quarter of the city's budget, and while it's not earmarked for anything specific as seen with the county, it mostly goes to paying for the city's police protection and roads.

Martin said the city would have "significant cuts" in its police and road departments without the sales tax, although he didn't specify the extent of these cuts. He argued police protection is an important element of quality of life, which itself is a crucial factor for people looking to relocate from somewhere else. In addition, infrastructure such as roads plays an important role in growth for an area.

Mulberry's allocation from the sales tax in 2021 totaled $244,308, according to the county. Baxter likewise said the tax is vital to the operations of the services his city provides to residents. This includes the city's Police and Fire departments and senior center, with the tax providing about 25% of the city's general fund budget. It also provides money for the city's street fund.

Baxter said Mulberry has four full-time police officers. Had residents voted against extending the sales tax, the city would've lost the money necessary to pay for one of the positions. This would've brought the city down to three full-time officers, which would've left it unable to provide police coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hurst said what Van Buren received from the sales tax last year, more than $3.4 million, was 75% dedicated to capital improvements and 12.5% each to the city Police and Fire departments. Outside of police and fire, county sales tax money has been used for streets and drainage, parks and recreation, Van Buren's library, senior center and King Opera House and sidewalks, among other things.

"I plan to continue spending the funds the way we've been spending them in the past," Hurst said.