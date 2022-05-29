Farmington Fire Station dedicated to former chief Mark Cunningham

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington Fire Department's annual pancake breakfast held May 21 included a surprise presentation.

Fire Chief Bill Hellard called retired chief Mark Cunningham forward with Cunningham not aware of what was about to happen.

Cunningham, who served the Fire Department for more than 37½ years, started as a volunteer firefighter, was a part-time fire chief for about five years and then was named Farmington's first full-time fire chief on Jan. 1, 2005. The fire station on Main Street in Farmington was built in 2003.

"Mark was instrumental in building this fire station here," Hellard said. "Mark has done a lot for the Fire Department, for the community ... so Farmington Fire Station No. 1 will be dedicated to him."

Those attending the breakfast applauded and cheered the announcement.

The plaque read: "This building is dedicated to Fire Chief Mark Cunningham for his many years of dedicated service to the Farmington Fire Department and the city of Farmington."

Cunningham teared up as Hellard talked about Cunningham's accomplishments as fire chief and read the inscription on the plaque.

Afterward, Cunningham made very brief remarks: "I didn't know this was going to happen. The fire chief is just as good as his firemen. We've had the best."

Saturday's breakfast was the first one since March 2019 and the first one for Hellard. The Fire Department canceled the breakfast in 2020 and 2021 because of the covid-19 pandemic. The department tried to have the breakfast on Sept. 11 of last year but had to cancel because of an increase in covid cases in the state.

"It's good to see the community and have them back together again and have them in the fire station, " Hellard said. "We like for them to come out and see what we do."

Hellard said he appreciates the community support and thanked the volunteers who had been preparing all week for the breakfast. He estimated about 680 people attended the breakfast.

"It's a lot of work," Hellard said. But, he added, "it's so important to the community. We've got to have it for the community."

Several businesses donated food and drinks for the breakfast, including Walmart, Tyson Foods and Starbucks.

COURTESY PHOTO Retired Farmington Fire Chief Mark Cunningham and his wife, Brenda, stand with family members next to the plaque now placed at the fire station. The building has been dedicated to Cunningham for his years of service to the department and the city of Farmington.



COURTESY PHOTO This plaque now is placed at the front door for Farmington Fire Station #1.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sage Denman, 6, of Farmington, gets his chance to sit in a Farmington fire truck Saturday. His family attended the pancake breakfast that morning.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Fire Chief Bill Hellard, right, presents a plaque to retired Chief Mark Cunningham that says Fire Station #1 is now dedicated to Cunningham. The presentation was a surprise and Cunningham teared up as the announcement was made.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Skylar Daniels, 3, of Lincoln, shows the best way to eat pancakes at the Farmington Fire Department's pancake breakfast Saturday. Skylar is the daughter of Fayetteville firefighter Matt Daniels and Amber Daniels.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Al and Gerry Harris of Farmington enjoy pancakes Saturday at Farmington Fire Department's annual pancake breakfast. This is the first time the breakfast has been held since March 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of covid-19. Gerry Harris is a member of Farmington Planning Commission.

