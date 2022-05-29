FYI: Art show, book signing both today in Eureka Springs

May 29 (Sunday)

Arts & Crafts Tent Event -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road in Bella Vista. 273-1798.

Plein Air Painters -- On show 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 29-30 and June 4-5, Main Stage Creative Community Center, 67 N. Main St. in Eureka Springs. 253-8060.

Book Signing -- With D.M. Hanson, author of "Heroes All," 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335.

May 30 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 31 (Tuesday)

From the Concrete -- An open-mic night, 5:30-9 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

June 1 (Wednesday)

Summer Reading Kickoff -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., all Fort Smith public libraries. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Frame Glass Painting -- Pick up a kit all day at the Fort Smith Main Library or Miller Branch. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "The Raft" by S.A. Bodeen, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Adult Chess Club -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Beekeeper of Aleppo" by Christy Lefteri, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing, 1550 E. Zion Road in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

June 2 (Thursday)

Daytime Woman Book Club -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We're Hooked -- Knitting and crocheting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Movie Marathon -- Pirates of the Caribbean, 1-8:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Buzz -- Music of 'The Dirty South,' 5:30 p.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live in America Festival -- Las Vegas: Enter the Night, an immersive installation and performance, 6-9 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Walker Landing Performance -- Music of 'The Dirty South,' 7 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- An Evening With David Grann, author of "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "The Lost City of Z," 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Live in America Festival -- Live in a Squareykah, 9 p.m.-midnight June 2-4 & June 9-11, the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

June 3 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Live in America Talks -- With Director of Live in America Carra Martinez, 5 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 5-8 p.m., First Friday on the Bentonville square. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live in America Festival -- Detroit: We Insist, four Detroit artists to share their protest music, 7:30-9 p.m., The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

June 4 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Sugar Free Allstars, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Historic Foods Tasting -- Noon-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335.

Summer Reading Kickoff -- With Will Parker Music for Kids, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Live in America Talks -- 1 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Live in America Festival -- New Orleans: Laissez Faire, 2-5 p.m. & 6-10 p.m., Momentary Green & The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Forest Concert Series -- Pride Celebration with KVN, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 5 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage -- The Sons of Otis Malone, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

On Show

Private Classes -- For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

"The Light Fantastic" -- New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Wheel" -- An exhibition of photos that "honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory," through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

"Creative Minds in the Ozarks" -- Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

"The Dirty South" -- Exploring themes of "Southern Landscape" -- both the natural and man-made; "Sinners and Saints," a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as "Black Corporality," or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"A Divided Landscape" -- European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“Welcoming Baby” — An exhibit looking at the arrival of a baby in the Victorian era, through June 4, Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum. June 4 is also Family Day at the museum with food, crafts, music, games and more from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 621-1154, rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

