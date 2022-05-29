Gorman’s first MLB home run travels 449 feet

ST. LOUIS -- It was quite a day for a pair of childhood friends playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Nolan Gorman hit his first major league home run and Matthew Liberatore earned his first major league win, helping St. Louis beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Saturday.

"I mean, you know, this team makes it special to by taking us in the shower and dousing us with everything," Gorman said. "So, it was fun today."

Gorman's 449-foot drive cleared the bullpen in right field in the first. With an exit velocity of 110.6 mph off the bat, it was the longest home run in Busch Stadium this season.

Liberatore (1-0), the organization's minor league player of the year for last season, pitched around a couple of Gorman errors in five scoreless innings. He allowed 2 hits, struck out 6 and walked 3.

"It looked like the game was slow to him, which was good to see the first time at home," Manager Oliver Marmol said. "Good crowd, didn't make the moment any bigger than it was."

Gorman and Liberatore have been friends since playing T-ball together in the Phoenix suburbs.

"I think that's a very fitting way for it to have gone down today and something that I look forward to seeing a lot more of," Liberatore said.

Gorman had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a home run, and also drove in four runs while extending his hitting streak to 19 games.

It was the first time the Cardinals had two players with four RBI in the same game since Sept. 27, 2016, when Aledmys Diaz and Jhonny Peralta accomplished the feat.

Victor Caratini hit a two-run home run for Milwaukee in the ninth. Keston Hiura also went deep.

CUBS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel each drove in two runs as the Cubs defeated their Chicago rivals.

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 1 Miami's Sandy Alcantara (5-2) matched his career high with 14 strikeouts, dominating Atlanta for the second time in a week.

NATIONALS 13-2, ROCKIES 7-3 Jose Iglesias had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh, Chad Kuhl pitched 6 1/3 innings and Colorado beat Washington in the second game of a doubleheader. Victor Robles homered, singled twice and drove in a career-high six runs as Washington beat Colorado in the first game.

REDS 3, GIANTS 2 Right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out pinch-runner Joey Bart at the plate to end the game, and Cincinnati held off behind Kyle Farmer's early three-run home run.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 8, TIGERS 1 Jose Ramirez homered and drove in five runs, leading Shane Bieber and Cleveland to a win over Detroit.

RANGERS 11, ATHLETICS 4 Marcus Semien hit a grand slam for his first home run after signing with Texas in the offseason in a victory over Oakland.

RAYS 3, YANKEES 1 Corey Kluber and Gerrit Cole dueled evenly for six impressive innings before Tampa Bay scored a pair of late runs to beat the Yankees, ending New York's four-game winning streak. Yandy Diaz had a tiebreaking infield single in the seventh, and Manuel Margot extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single in the eighth.

RED SOX 5-2, ORIOLES 3-4 Rougned Odor hit a three-run home run and Baltimore beat Boston to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader. In the opener, Nathan Eovaldi pitched a seven-hitter for his first career complete game in Boston's victory.

ROYALS 7, TWINS 3 Kansas City rookie Bobby Witt Jr. delivered three more doubles for his second consecutive three-hit game in a victory over Minnesota.