Governor’s Mansion hosts student artist reception





High school student artists whose artwork had been on display at the Governor's Mansion in April were invited with their family and art teachers to attend a reception at the mansion May 7.

The Governor's Mansion Association sponsored the Governor's Young Artist Competition with the theme Arkansas the Land of Golden Opportunity. Students were asked to submit artwork that showcased Arkansas' qualities and made it a Land of Opportunity.

Lance Click, chairman of the selection committee, said more than 300 students from across the state submitted artwork with 55 students selected to exhibit their works. Several awards were presented with Adrienne Benedict of Flippin High School winning both the Governor's Award and the First Lady's Award.

First lady Susan and Gov. Asa Hutchinson both spoke to the attendees saying how much they enjoyed having the artwork on display at the Mansion.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



