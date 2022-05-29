He saw her at the pool and decided to jump in





David Martinous wanted to know who Cynthia McCorkindale was after he saw her do a swan dive into their Little Rock apartment complex pool.

He asked around to find out her identity and in the process learned that she was dating a guy he knew. Toward the end of their first conversation, he suggested that when -- not if -- she stopped dating that guy she should let him know.

"There were two things I liked about that. One was that he knew that this guy and I were not suited for one another. I appreciated that," Cynthia says. "The other thing was that he did not say, 'Would you go out with me?' because he knew that I was in a relationship and he did not want to interject himself into that relationship, and I admired him for that."

David had been playing tennis on the Saturday when he first saw her.

"I was just coming off the tennis courts and I was leaning up against a fence, having a beer with some friends," he says. "All of a sudden, this beautiful person in a dark green bathing suit gets up on the diving board."

He saw her again later that evening.

"We had a neat club at our apartment and everybody would go up to the club room, have a drink, play games, visit, all of that," he says. "I walked in and was standing at the door and I noticed that Cynthia was sitting at the bar by herself."

He introduced himself and sat down, and they chatted for a while. That's when he told her he would like to go out with her sometime, when she wasn't dating the other guy anymore.

A year went by, and Cynthia bought a house with her brother and moved out of the apartments.

David stopped for a bite to eat before going to Mass one day and that's where he ran into Cynthia.

"I was with my brother -- one of my brothers was getting married -- and we went to a breakfast place to eat," she says. "David was sitting in the dining room with an older gentleman that I found out later was someone he would drive to church."

Remembering David's words, Cynthia made her way over to him.

"I said, 'I just wanted to let you know that Tom and I aren't dating anymore,'" she says.

David remembered her, but he didn't remember her name. He had to do a bit of sleuthing but he tracked her down at St. Vincent Infirmary where she was a nurse to ask if she would go to a Razorbacks football game with him.

"I said, 'I have great tickets,'" David says.

They went out for several months before they got engaged.

"One of the things we have always loved to do is to dance," Cynthia says. "We loved to dance all kinds of dances. We did swing, we did rock, we did country -- you name it, we did it."

They were in Service Merchandise one afternoon when they made the impromptu decision to buy rings.

Cynthia remembers the jewelry counter being near the entrance of the store.

"It was right where you come in the doors and like most jewelry it was the one of the first things I would see. I love rings, and it's like it would say, 'Come here, come over here and look,'" she says.

As she admired the baubles in all the cases their banter turned to the future.

"David and I were just looking and talking about our plans, and we just decided to get our rings, and I think we were engaged from that point," she says.

They bought white gold bands that day -- plain for him and one embellished with tiny diamonds, she says.

"It lasted until last year," she says. "Last year I lost the middle stone."

They were married on May 31, 1980, in a small ceremony on their friends' beautifully landscaped lawn.

"We just had family and friends, and yet people have said it was the prettiest, most beautiful wedding they had ever been to," she says. "It was."

Cynthia worked for many years as a nurse. David has managed Martinous Oriental Rug Co. since he was 21.

"People think that if you go through a rough time that your marriage is no good," Cynthia says. "We've been through plenty of rough times. You go through good times, you go through bad times. There are people who have easy relationships but I don't think they have as much fun as David and I do."

David remembers that while they were dating she took a rug to his store to be cleaned.

"She was so excited about it she kissed me on the cheek," David says. "Not too many of my female customers do that, and of course today I don't think Cynthia would allow it."

David and Cynthia haven't quite worked out their plans for an anniversary celebration this year.

"Quite frankly, I wouldn't want to be with anybody else," she says. "There's nobody else I would want to be with."

"We'll figure out something," David says. "The main thing is, we're going to be together with each other."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I was interested from the very beginning.”

He says: “She was on a diving board. I think I fell in love with her right then.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “It looked like it was going to rain, and a big dog got loose and ran in circles around me in my white dress. It broke the ice and everybody was laughing.”

He says: “I was very nervous. But she looked beautiful in her wedding gown. And I said, ‘This is a beautiful woman.’”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “I respect my husband in business. If I couldn’t respect him in the way he practices business I couldn’t stay married because if he wouldn’t be respectful in business he wouldn’t be respectful in marriage, would he?”

He says: “You’re going to have ups and downs. There are going to be times when you don’t really like each other but you respect each other. Marriage is work, but the trust is so important.”









David and Cynthia Martinous aren’t sure how they’ll celebrate their 42nd anniversary on May 31, but they say it won’t matter what they do as long as they are together. When they were younger, they might have gone dancing. “We loved to dance,” she says. “You want it to be fun. That’s what dancing is for us, it’s always been fun.” (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)





