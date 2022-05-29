Hot Springs to host All-American tournament

For a record sixth time, Hot Springs will host the 39th annual Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship Thursday through Saturday on Lake Hamilton.

Previously, the BFL All-American Championship was conducted by Fishing League Worldwide, which merged with Major League Fishing. It is now an MLF event.

Lake Hamilton hosted the All-American in 2000, 2001, 2004 and 2008. It was held on DeGray Lake in 2010.

The event often serves as a launchpad for anglers to advance to the Toyota Series, Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the Bass Pro Tour. Former All-American champions who currently compete on the Bass Pro Tour and the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit include Shaw Grigsby (1984), Stephen Browning of Hot Springs (1996), Jacob Wheeler (2011), Kerry Milner (2013), Jeremy Lawyer (2016) and Nick LeBrun (2018).

"The All-American absolutely jump-started my career, and it jump-started the careers of several great anglers; (Rick) Clunn, Clark Wendlandt, Joe Thomas – the list is long," said Browning, who won the 1996 All-American Championship on the Arkansas River. "It was a bucket list event to even make the All-American. To win it was certainly a bonus and gave me the opportunity to be financially comfortable starting my career."

Hosting the three-day tournament are the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and Visit Hot Springs. The BFL All-American will showcase the nation's best weekend anglers. The winning boater will earn a cash and prize package worth up to $120,000. The champion co-angler will win $50,000.

According to Major League Fishing, the tournament is projected to provide an estimated $1 million economic impact to the region.

"We are very pleased to welcome Major League Fishing back to Hot Springs for the 39th annual All-American Championship," said Steve Arrison, chief executive officer for Visit Hot Springs. "Our community loves bass fishing, and it is an honor to host this prestigious grassroots championship for the record sixth time. We know the anglers from around the country are going to have a great time in Hot Springs and we look forward to seeing the big bass that they bring to the weigh-in scales."

Lake Hamilton becomes a very challenging fishery in the summer, especially after Memorial Day when recreational boat traffic increases dramatically. Browning said that if he were competing in the event, he would begin fishing shallow and move deeper as the day progresses.

"I'd be fishing shallow around water willow and boat docks in the early morning," Browning said. "Then, from mid-morning through the rest of the day, I would be out in that 12- to 15- feet range fishing brushpiles and dropoffs throwing a crankbait."

Patience will win this tournament, Browning added.

"The key is going to be not getting spun out," Browning said. "Don't get frustrated if you don't catch fish in a certain area where you thought you were going to. This is a pattern lake, and after a good spawn a week ago I think the bite will move around and get better as the week goes on. So, revisit areas, and don't lose confidence in a technique even though it didn't work to perfection the day before."

Browning said it will will take a cumulative weight of 38-42 pounds to win

All 42 boaters and 42 co-anglers will compete June 2-3. On June 4, the field will cut to the top 10 boaters and co-anglers, based on two-day total cumulative weight. The boater and co-angler that catch the heaviest three-day total weight will win their respective titles.

Anglers will launch each day at 6:30 a.m. from the Andrew Hulsey Fish Hatchery at 350 Fish Hatchery Road in Hot Springs. Weigh-in each day will be held at the launch location and will begin at 2:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all launch and weigh-in events and may follow the event's online coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

The 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers. It featured 128 tournaments and five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, advanced to one of six Regional Championships. The top six finishers in the regionals advanced to the BFL All-American.