How Boys State informs our electorate

If you're in need of a boost, an encouragement, or a sign that the kids are alright, I invite you to fix your eyes upon Conway this week, where 500 rising high school seniors will embark on a "week that shapes a lifetime" at Arkansas Boys State, an 81-year legacy of civic engagement and leadership sponsored by the American Legion.

But don't look too far beyond our encampment at the University of Central Arkansas, or you'll find a suppressed, apathetic statewide electorate where voter registration and turnout were the lowest in the country in the 2020 election.

Now, look back to Conway where the kids are alright and are hoping to learn something--then demonstrate something--about what it means to be an engaged citizen whose vote counts and voice influences.

I'll be joined by these 500 students today. At 1 p.m., they'll arrive at UCA from big and small communities throughout the state. They'll settle into dorm rooms for the week. Many will hug their parents goodbye for their first-ever week away from home in an unknown place with unknown people. Then, at 3:45 p.m., they'll gather as a delegation for the first time in Ida Waldran Auditorium.

Together they'll recite the national Boys State creed which begins, "American citizenship is my most priceless possession," and concludes that "It is my obligation to participate in and contribute my effort to the civic and political welfare of my community, state, and nation."

What will begin as hollow words will manifest into a deep understanding throughout the week, where the students are assigned a political party, city, and county and administer a mock government from the ground up as if it were real.

They'll run for office, draft, debate, and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents. By the week's end, the students will have experienced civic engagement and responsibility firsthand while making lifelong memories and friends. Experiences during the week will challenge what they know, how they think, and where they stand.

After this week is over, it'll almost feel an insult to call the kids "alright." They'll return to their communities in Paragould, Hampton, Heber Springs, West Helena, Texarkana, Little Rock, and Farmington where their families, friends, educators, and neighbors will say that the kids aren't just alright. They're inspired, invested, determined, and transformed.

But as spirit-lifting as this feels, we must be more careful than ever before--and this is my challenge to readers--that we do not impede their potential. Because while the kids are alright, the electorate needs help.

Here's what I mean. Inevitably, a white student from rural Arkansas will meet a Black student from Little Rock, or a conservative religious student will meet a liberal agnostic student. During lunch, a campaign speech, or late-night leadership discussions, these two students will share their stories and why they believe what they do.

As our program's 81-year history has shown us year after year, these students will leave the week knowing that what brings them together is far greater than what divides them. They'll stay in touch as they enter their senior year, make decisions on life after high school, and enter their next chapter.

They'll continue to have debates about their political and social differences, but they'll know because of their experiences at Arkansas American Legion Boys State that civility, meaningful change, and a deep-rooted sense of belonging in their communities can be achieved together.

If, however, these students return home to words and actions in their homes, places of worship, grocery stores, and city halls that demonize those who are politically and socially different, suppress voter turnout, and disparage our political infrastructure, it is all for naught.

We're working to make sure this doesn't happen. Thanks to the selfless work of volunteers who serve our program, of the students who attended Arkansas American Legion Boys State 2021, 96 percent reported an improvement in their knowledge of political, governmental, and civic structures, 92 percent reported an improvement in their ability to communicate their views, and 90 percent reported an improvement in their ability to build meaningful relationships with those of different worldviews.

But we need your help. These students need to return home to communities that reflect their inspired, invested, determined, and transformed spirits. For that matter, all of our young people need that. Our young people need communities who, as the Boys State creed says, reflect an "obligation to participate in and contribute my effort to the civic and political welfare of my community, state, and nation."

There are several ways you can do just that.

• Register to vote, and check your voter registration status by visiting vote.gov/register/ar.

• Know when elections are happening in your community, know who and what you're voting for, and make a plan to vote by visiting sos.arkansas.gov/elections.

• Find a nonprofit organization in your community to serve by visiting volunteermatch.org. The volunteers who dedicate their time to our program will tell you that community organizations need volunteers and are better because of their service.

• Finally, follow and be inspired by the students from your community attending Arkansas American Legion Boys State this week. Arkansas PBS is live-streaming our general assemblies, campaign speeches, and debates: myarkansaspbs.org/arcan/home.

My experiences and those of the tens of thousands of Boys State alumni are evidence of why we call this "a week that shapes a lifetime." Our hope and sincerest belief is that this will continue to ring true for the 500 who are joining us today.

And when they return home to your communities on Friday, our hope and sincerest belief is that you will welcome their newfound determination with open arms, pick up the banner that they have carried this week, and know that, indeed, the kids are alright.

Lloyd Jackson, Ed.D., is the Executive Director of Arkansas American Legion Boys State and Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership at Kansas City Public Schools.