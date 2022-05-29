I-30 work in LR, NLR to close more lanes

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will mean lane closures after the Memorial Day weekend, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., the Transportation Department said.

The schedule includes:

DAYTIME CLOSURES

(8 a.m.-5 p.m.) I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between Sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time).

Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

Second Street westbound (single-lane closure) between Cumberland and Scott streets in Little Rock.

Third Street eastbound at Rock Street (corners of intersection closed) in Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSURES

(8 p.m.-5 a.m.) I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock. Ramp detour sign will direct traffic to exit to northbound frontage road.

I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock.

Broadway (full closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock. Detour signs will direct drivers to use Bishop Lindsey and Riverfront Drive, Thursday night.

Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

24-HOUR CLOSURES

President Clinton Avenue (full closure) between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock. The detour sign will indicate to use 3rd Street.

Mahlon Martin Street (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and Third Street in Little Rock. A detour sign will direct traffic.

Sixth Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock. Detour sign will guide traffic to use the Ninth Street bridge or Third Street.