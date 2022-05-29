• Matthew Mark Wood of North Carolina pleaded guilty to six counts, including a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol in 2020 to disrupt Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote, court filings show.

• Eric Stafnne, a fruit and nut specialist at the Mississippi State University Extension Service, is working to increase the growth of passion fruit in the state, noting it "is a niche crop with potential for expansion in climate change-affected regions of the country."

• Adam Popelier, a Phoenix police detective, said officers were surprised at the number of stolen catalytic converters packed into a storage unit in a case in which a 48-year-old man faces 40 counts of theft.

• Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, of Sacramento, Calif., was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face and must pay nearly $26,000 in restitution and a $7,500 fine.

• Vann R. Newkirk Sr., president of Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., applauded the five-year, $1.4 million federal grant from the Education Department's TRIO-Upward Bound Program for the school to help low-income high school students in the region be the first in their families to attend college.

• Antavion "Tay" Moore, a sophomore at Louisiana State University, is one of 10 students nationwide -- and the first from his state -- to participate in the John Robert Lewis Scholars program, named for the late civil- rights leader and longtime Georgia congressman.

• Mike Hubbard, Alabama's former House speaker, will not lose his radio broadcast license, the Federal Communications Commission ruled, saying his conviction and 28-month prison sentence on ethics charges did not automatically disqualify him.

• Ryan Faircloth, 31, of San Antonio was sentenced to six years in prison for setting fire to the Travis County Democratic Party office in downtown Austin, Texas, federal court records show.

• Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister whose wife and son are both Boston College graduates, said in his commencement address at the school that it is the graduates' sacred duty to protect democracy in an age when it is coming under increasing stress.