OPINION | LET'S TALK: I’ve handed my life over to Amazon





I feel like I've gradually handed my life over to Jeff Bezos.

That's "the" Jeff Bezos — founder and executive chairman, formerly president and CEO, of mega-retailer Amazon.

If a whole company can be a better-not-ever-lose-it purse or smartphone, Amazon is it.

I'm among those who started out ordering from Amazon on occasion, then — once I discovered that Amazon is the source of just about every crazy item I just knew nobody sold — ordering from the company more and more often until I found myself looking out for at least several of the smiley-mouth-labeled packages per week. And that was before the pandemic, blamed for what's been pretty much an Amazon ordering pandemic, hit.

It was especially attractive to be able to order merch from far-flung countries, easily return said merch if ill-fitting or subpar ... and get a refund without going through any interrogations, having to get a return "approved" and then sending the return package at a price exceeding the original price of the item. On the side, it became pretty convenient to order even name-brand/American stuff through Amazon instead of ordering from the companies directly.

Then came Amazon Prime. I remember at one point pooh-poohing Amazon Prime membership, especially before it was offered via digestible monthly payments. They'll never rope me in, I thought. Amazon's nice to order from but to heck with becoming a membership slave.

But at some point, getting free, often next-day delivery began to grow on me. As did the streaming service they threw in. Matter of fact, I believe it was the streaming service that tipped me over the edge: Hubby wanted to see the made-for-Amazon movie "One Night in Miami." And I could be a Primer for a bit over 10 bucks a month. Boom.

The real clincher: At some point in this timelime, I was granted an Amazon store card. Store cards were something else I thought I was through with. But hey, this store card periodically grants you nice reward money toward purchases if you order enough.

So yes, little by little, my dignity and determination not to be The Property of The Great Retail Monolith ebbed away.

Resistance also proved futile when it came to Amazon merch subscriptions. Instead of traipsing to the store to get this item or that item every few weeks or months, why not take advantage of Subscribe and Save? For a few cents less, I could have, among other things, a large jar of unsalted mixed nuts delivered to me once a month instead of running to the supermarket and blowing money on small jars of nuts that I polish off in two to three days. I could just polish off this large jar of subscription snack nuts in two to three days and guilt myself into doing without until that next shipment!

Then came the gentle come-hithers about Amazon Music and how, as an Amazon Prime member, I was entitled to what I thought were "free" listenings of every song ever made. All I needed to do was download the convenient app. Finally I obeyed, listened to a little Jon Batiste, then forgot about it for a while.

I went to the app again last week, only to be greeted by an invitation to enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for a one-month "free trial" period, with "unlimited access to 90 million songs." After that, Unlimited would cost me $10.99 a month. Wait, what do I get now? Was the Batiste offering just a lure? What else is there for free ... a few bars of "Everybody Must Get Stoned"?

The latest Amazon feature into which I have free-fallen: Amazon Photos. Was I tired of the 4,310 photos and note-to-self, informational screen shots taking up space on my phone? Why, I could transfer an unlimited number of pix to Amazon Photos, delete the photos from my phone and free up storage. Last week, I finally bit, and within a matter of minutes, Amazon Photos held my life in its hands.

As for videos, I could upload 5GB worth, but after that, I'd have to "upgrade," at a cost. Needless to say, the various videos on my phone quickly ate up the free space. And, needless to say, I am loath to delete all the stored photos from my phone.

I can see the notification now: "Due to maintenance costs, we must now charge ($) per month for photos you have stored with us/any future photos you store with us. If you don't pay up, any photos you currently store with us will be deleted. If you deleted those photos from your phone — too bad, Sucker!"

Oh and yes, I have the Amazon Kindle app too. It goes unused, for the most part, because I just can't seem to find the time to read. But it's there.

The only thing I don't do as an Amazon customer is talk to/depend on Alexa, which may have to do with the 2020 Fox-TV series "Next." That was the series about the artificial intelligence program that becomes self-aware and goes rogue, smartening itself along the way — "Throw in an evil Alexa and characters realizing just how much technology impacts their lives, and Next can deliver some good old-fashioned horror to go with the sci-fi," according to a summary at cinemablend.com. And I still haven't forgotten Skynet.

Other Amazon come-hithers I wouldn't be surprised to see in future weeks/months/years:

◼️ Amazon Auto. Upload the app to buy a whole vehicle — even those from the company run by competitor billionaire Elon Musk. Or whatever used luxury vehicles Richard Branson isn't driving/flying/sailing anymore.

◼️ Amazon Celebrities. Fire up that app and sign up for Amazon's Rent-A-Celeb service. They'll be kept on generous retainer by Amazon; for a convenient monthly free, they can be had for added, but "reasonable," fees to perform at our galas, weddings and fundraisers.

◼️ Amazon Homes. Other corporations were jumping in there, buying up houses and apartments to rent out ... now Amazon has jumped on/dominated the bandwagon! Buy or rent a dwelling through You-Know-Who! Subsidiaries: Amazon Hotels. Amazon Vacation Rentals.

And my personal wish:

◼️ Amazon Middle-Age Symptom Mitigation. Lose the hot flashes! Actually look like you exercise as much and eat as little as you do! Keep the hair! Lose the grouchiness/curmudgeonliness! Lose the temptation to buy that midlife-crisis sports car (unless it's from Amazon Auto)! Don't let middle-age fatigue cause you to hand your life over to one company!

In the meantime, I'd better check the status of this latest package. After which I'll see what new, way-out Amazon Prime shows I can watch.

Alexa! Send my email: hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com



