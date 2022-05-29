Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 5-29-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• THE AVENUE ON MAIN, 201 S. Main St. Date of inspection May 24. New ownership of existing facility. New owners went through plan review for improvements to the facility. Okay to operate -- Permit given.

• HANK'S GET N GO, mobile, 3201 Kendyl St. Date of inspection May 17. Hot and cold water not working on mobile unit at the time of inspection. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Water should be working before opening the mobile unit for business next.

• HANK'S GET N GO, mobile, 3201 Kendyl St. Date of follow-up inspection May 23. No violations reported.

• SINGH BROTHERS LLC, 10008 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection May 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed food debris on meat slicer. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Meat slicer was cleaned during inspection. Observed food in walk in freezer being stored uncovered. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. Food was covered during inspection.

• CHARROS, 2500 Olive St. Date of follow-up inspection May 17. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Sending 3rd CFM Form Letter.

• LYBRANDS BAKERY, 2900 Hazel St. Date of inspection May 17. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Gravy (58 degrees F) and diced tomatoes (53 degrees F) in prep cooler across from grill and cream cheese (43 degrees F) in pie case in are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans that contain food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use.

• TWO BROTHERS ONE STOP, 2215 S. Blake St. Date of inspection May 16. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed no hand washing sink. Provide hand wash sinks as necessary for convenient use by employees in food area. Observed salad with no label. Label information shall include: (1) The common name of the FOOD, or an adequately descriptive identity statement, (2) a list of ingredients in descending order of predominance by weight (including any artificial colorings or preservatives), (3) An accurate declaration of the quantity of contents; and (4) The name and place of business of the manufacturer, packer, or distributor, And (5) The name of the FOOD source for each MAJOR FOOD ALLERGEN contained in the FOOD (unless the FOOD source is already part of the common or usual name of the respective ingredient). Observation: Receptacles and waste handling units for refuse, recyclables and returnables used with materials containing food residue and used outside the retail food establishment shall be designed and constructed to have tight fitting lids, doors or cover. Corrected on site.