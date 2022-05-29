Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 5-29-22

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Kenny Leandre Edwards, 26, of Pine Bluff, and Jhemiyah Rih'shawn McNeal, 24, of Dumas, recorded May 26.

Blake Wayne Davis, 31, of Pine Bluff, and Miranda Nicole Payne, 27, of White Hall, recorded May 23.

Ruston D. Simmons, 39, and Shumeka Lynette Hill, 46, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 24.

Bobby D. Powell, 53, of Pine Bluff, and Stacy Lashelle Turner, 49, of Carlsbad, Calif., recorded May 26.

Kahni Emon Griswold, 24, and Ne'fatearia Ni'esha Holly, 18, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 26.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Tabitha Averill v. Zachary Averill, granted May 16.

Ivy Danielle Short v. Bailey Short, granted May 18.

Allison Brasher v. Jacob Brasher, granted May 19.

Abdul Mahalty v. Renee Mahalty, granted May 23.

Natasha Tullos v. Jason Rogers, granted May 24.

Marion Meiers v. Delana Potter-Meiers, granted May 24.

Onita Brown v. Ananias Brown, granted May 24.

Benjamin Bishop v. Amanda Bishop, granted May 24.

Robert Cline v., Gustavia Denise Cline, granted May 24.

Amy Jo Offuitt v. Ellington Wade Offuitt, granted May 25.