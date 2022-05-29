June fun in Arkansas

Memorial Day kicks off recreation season in Arkansas, and there’s an endless array of activities to enjoy on land, water and air.

FLOAT A RIVER

Arkansas has many great paddling streams in the mountain regions, but there are also some great ones in the Delta and Gulf Coastal Plain.

In the Ozark mountains, we recommend all of the traditional favorites, including the Mulberry River, Kings River, the Spring River and its forks, Crooked Creek and, of course, the Buffalo National River.

You can rent canoes, kayaks and rafts from many outfitters on the Buffalo and Spring rivers. Kings River Outfitters has been in business since 1994, and we have had excellent experiences with Crooked Creek Outfitters in Yellville.

Kayaking on the White River below Bull Shoals Dam is increasingly popular. It is safe even in high water, and it is a great way to beat the heat. It’s also a great way to fish for trout, especially if you have a foot-propelled kayak like a Hobie. Watch out for powerboats and wear a personal flotation device.

In the Ouachita Mountains, the most popular and most accessible streams are the Ouachita River and Cad-do River. The Ouachita River is digestible in a series of day trips from Oden to Rocky Shoals. You can also launch from Rocky Shoals or Sims and paddle to the Arkansas 27 bridge on Lake Ouachita.

Likewise, you can float the Caddo River in short legs from Caddo Gap to Amity.

Anglers can catch small-mouth bass and Kentucky bass at all of these streams, as well as Ozark bass, long-eared sunfish and catfish.

A number of established water trails are excellent avenues for exploring remote and mysterious areas in South Arkansas. Two of our favorites are the Bayou Bartholomew Water Trail and the Wattensaw Water Trail. Others are at Arkansas Post, Wattensaw Bayou and St. Francis Sunklen Lands. For information about these little known resources, visit agfc.com/en/explore-outdoors/wildlife-viewing/water-trails/.

Anglers can catch largemouth bass, Kentucky bass, channel catfish, flathead catfish and grinnel on these streams. You can even see alligators.

CATCH A STRIPER

The peak time for catching striped bass on topwater lures has passed, but you can still encounter schooling stripers in the mornings at certain places at Lake Ouachita and Beaver Lake.

My favorite place for schooling stripers on Lake Ouachita is at the mouth of Crystal Springs. It’s a short boat ride from Crystal Springs Recreation Area.

At Beaver Lake, stripers are present in the Prairie Creek area. A large public launch area on Arkansas 12 accommodates boats and paddlecraft. A kayak is an excellent way to fish the flats and points and explore the many coves. A big striper will take a kayak on a “Nantucket Sleigh Ride” and give light tackle a workout.

HIKE A TRAIL

Before it gets too hot, May is an excellent time to hike a trail in the Ozark and Ouachita mountains.

The Ozark Highlands Trail traverses its namesake range 164 miles from the west end of Lake Fort Smith State Park to the mouth of Richland Creek. It is the best way to see otherwise inaccessible portions of this beautiful region.

The Ouachita National Recreation Trail runs 192 miles roughly from Perryville to Talimena State Park in Oklahoma. An additional 32-mile segment extends to Pinnacle Mountain State Park near Little Rock. This trail will treat you to many scenic vistas in a relatively under-visited region. We love the view from Iron Mountain, and the Caney Creek Wilderness Area is one of our favorite places on earth.

In addition to its beauty, the Ozark Highlands Trail will take you through a lot of old, forgotten homesteads. Remnants of stone fences and daffodil patches that denote long departed home sites give you a glimpse of hardscrabble life in an unforgiving land. Hurricane Creek Wilderness Area — especially its Valley of Light — and Richland Creek Wilderness Area are highlights.

If you have time, you can thru-hike both trails. Otherwise, you can do it on weekends in a series of day hikes or weekend hikes. The terrain is very steep, rugged and rocky, so it’s advisable to be in good physical condition.

Water can be scarce on the Ouachita Trail. Consult a map before any extended outing to familiarize yourself with off-trail water sources. A Lifestraw is a highly portable device to safely drink from natural water sources.

A reliable trail guide is very helpful. We recommend the “Ouachita Trail Guide” and the “Ozark Highlands Trail Guide,” both by Tim Ernst.

HANG GLIDING

Arkansas is a surprisingly popular destination for hang gliding. Updrafts from the Petit Jean River Valley make Mount Magazine an excellent place to soar with the eagles. Mount Nebo State Park is another popular site, allowing you to soar over the Arkansas River Valley.

Hang gliders must check in at the park offices and show their certifications before launching.

For information, visit arkansasstateparks.com/ activities/hang-gliding or the Arkansas Hang Gliding page on Facebook.



