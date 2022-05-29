Kay Rodgers Park to host Fort Smith’s 89th Old Fort Days Rodeo





FORT SMITH -- The 89th Old Fort Days Rodeo kicks off Monday with plans for more activities to engage kids.

All week long in Kay Rodgers Park at 4400 Midland Blvd., cowboys and cowgirls from all over the world will be competing in saddle bronc riding, bull riding, bareback riding, calf roping, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling and breakaway roping.

"We start Monday, Memorial Day, with a parade at 10 a.m., and then the rodeo starts that night at 7:30," rodeo Chairman Jerry Efurd said. "There's a rich history there in Fort Smith, and the Old Fort Days Rodeo has been a big part of the downtown area and the western growth of the Fort Smith area."

Efurd said the stadium can seat 9,000 people and the rodeo averages about 5,000 people each night. He said last year was the big comeback after covid-19 and flooding the year before, and they're looking forward to similar attendance this year.

"The weather looks good," he said. "We've added some things -- we also have mutton busting every year for the kids -- so we have a lot of activities that will involve the kids in the rodeo, and we have a good number of cowboys and cowgirls entered. So we're hoping for a good rodeo this year, too."

New events are primarily to increase kids' interest and participation in the rodeo, Efurd said. He said there'll be a costume theme each night, where kids can dress up as cowboys, rodeo queens and clowns, and a winner will be announced during the rodeo.

Efurd said there will also be a Next Generation zone area, where teens and adults will teach kids how to hold and throw a rope, or allow them to practice if they already have experience. He said a winner will be announced for participating in that, as well.

"The kids will be watching for a boy and girl who kind of stand out and who either as a beginner really work hard and show a lot of interest, or maybe as a veteran roper just roped really well, and then also add some feedback of their own to the other kids, trying to help them," he said. "So just a fun way of teaching roping and getting kids to come to the rodeo and actually put their hands on something in the rodeo."

Junior bull riding events are also being added this year, where each night, two kids in each age group will compete, with the winner receiving a buckle and cash prize, Efurd said.

"Then we also have a fan zone we are setting up outside the room where we feed the cowboys and cowgirls, and that fan zone is just a fan and athlete friendly zone where they can come in and take photos, sign autographs and just get to know some of the contestants," Efurd said.

"Whether you're a cowboy or not, or whether you're a big fan of rodeo or not, a rodeo offers a very different type of entertainment than what you typically have week in and week out," he added. "But it's always been a part of my heritage, my family, my blood. We've been around rodeos all our lives. The contestants are very dedicated to their sport. It's a tough, physical sport in every event, and I think it offers something that's very entertaining, that's very family oriented."

Oscar Juarez with Ormic Concessions helps set up a vendor booth on Friday, May 27, 2022, ahead of the 89th annual Old Fort Days Rodeo at Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith. The event officially begins today with the Old Fort Days Rodeo Cowboy Church, followed by performances and competitions each day Monday through Saturday. Visit nwaonline.com/220529Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



The schedule

Today

• 8:30 a.m.: Old Fort Days Rodeo Cowboy Church, Old Fort Days Stage

Monday

Wrangler National Patriot Night

• 10 a.m. :Old Fort Days Rodeo Parade, Downtown Fort Smith

•5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event, Harper Stadium

• 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Old Fort Days Stage Performances

• 7 p.m.: Rodeo grand entry

• 7:30 p.m.: Opening performance of the rodeo, Harper Stadium

Tuesday

• 7$ Family Night

• 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event, Harper Stadium

• 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Old Fort Days Stage Performances

• 7 p.m.: Rodeo grand entry

• 7:30 p.m.: Rodeo performance, Harper Stadium

Wednesday

• $7 Family Night

• 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event, Harper Stadium

• 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Old Fort Days Stage Performances

• 7 p.m.: Rodeo grand entry

• 7:30 p.m.: Rodeo performance, Harper Stadium

Thursday

• 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event, Harper Stadium

• 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Old Fort Days Stage Performances

• 7 p.m.: Rodeo grand entry

• 7:30 p.m.: Rodeo Performanc, Harper Stadium

Friday

• Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night

• 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event, Harper Stadium

• 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Old Fort Days Stage Performances

• 7 p.m.: Rodeo grand entry

• 7:30 p.m.: Rodeo performance, Harper Stadium

Saturday

• 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event, Harper Stadium

• 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Old Fort Days Stage Performances

• 7 p.m.: Rodeo grand entry

• 7:30 p.m.: Final rodeo performance, Harper Stadium



