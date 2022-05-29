Devise some solutions

In response to the letter from Mark Dague, are you kidding me?

Beyond the right-wing propaganda that I'm sure he listens to constantly, I have never heard any serious proposals from the left to take all guns from all people.

The idea of arming teachers and/or security guards at schools to prevent a crazed gunman with an AR-15 from entering a school and killing multiple people is complete nonsense. But even if you could magically secure all schools and churches what about malls, concerts, grocery stores, etc. If a crazy person wants to kill a bunch of people to make a statement, it would be very easy to find a large gathering of people where heavy security is not present. And death to the gunman is not a deterrent since they are frequently willing to take their own lives.

But the NRA and their bought-and-paid-for elected officials are very good at deception and fearmongering and, unfortunately, Mr. Dague and many other gun owners seem to be highly susceptible to those tactics. The right has had plenty of opportunity to address this problem, and yet nothing changes.

If you are a responsible gun owner, then keep your guns. Instead of whining about having your guns taken away, which is not what this is about, why don't you come up with better solutions and actually put them into action?

HOWARD MUNROE

Little Rock

Outlaw the weapons

Assault and rapid-fire rifles have one purpose: killing people. I believe assault and rapid-fire rifles should only be used by the military and law enforcement. Shame on the NRA and shame on the politicians who voted to allow these weapons for use by the public. Please make it unlawful to possess one of these weapons. They are not for sport; they are for murdering innocent people. I urge federal and state legislators to act immediately to outlaw them. If you do not, the next time innocents are killed by assault weapons, it will be on you!

JUDITH JONES

Hot Springs Village

Should be ashamed

Here we are again--another shooting, and the conversation moves immediately to gun control.

What if we spent no time talking about how to become a trans or gay and instead paid attention to the student sitting alone, with hopelessness written on his face? He is being bullied and doing poorly academically. No one is giving him a second look. He's just another loser; or is he? We have a huge mental health issue and nothing is being done to help make these students feel a part of the group. It is shameful and we all should be embarrassed.

ALISON YAMAUCHI

Little Rock

Like in Dodge City …

If you are a conservative Arkansan, I can guess at your thoughts. Sorrow, sympathy, whatever it says on the NRA website, maybe even a little guilt. I hope, after the latest supermarket massacre, that you prayed it wouldn’t happen again, and today you are praying it won’t happen again.

There I go again. Hysterical? Not at all. The only effect of thoughts and prayers is to, maybe, make you feel better. If sincere, they’re a meditation. For many, I suspect they are just posturing.

I don’t expect Congress to do anything meaningful, but I have a suggestion: A constitutional amendment I’ll call the Dodge City Rule. My probably faulty understanding of Dodge City’s (and Tombstone’s) response to excessive gun violence back then was to outlaw the possession of a gun in the city limits. I recall movies that portrayed one of the Earps prying guns from the cold, dead hands of a few cowboys.

The Dodge City Rule would outlaw possession of guns within a jurisdiction where shootings exceed a certain level. I’ll leave the details, exceptions and wherewithals to Congress. Maybe give those who live in high-crime neighborhoods cans of mace and at-cost deals on body armor and security systems. And get serious about (i.e., spend surplus state money on) neighborhood policing.

No, I’m not being paid by the NRA to boost gun sales. This is a fantasy, people. It won’t happen. Nothing will happen. Calm down.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

What must be asked

Less than five hours after the Uvalde shooting, editorials talking about angry men and pushing gun control were published. Politicians read from prepared speeches about the evils of firearm ownership and pulled out pre-written laws that have been sitting in desks just waiting for the right moment to be proposed. The standard talking points from the right and left filled the airwaves and the social media feeds. Two days later, we got the “who was he” articles.

People are quick to refer to politically convenient solutions offered by politicians or stuffed shirts. Anyone with common sense knows that a gun ban would not work, and no new law could prevent this tragedy. Yet sensationalism causes people to grasp at quick solutions out of desperation that this could happen at any moment to them, despite all the statistics that say the opposite. It is estimated there are over 20 million AR-15s in the U.S. The media focuses in on the small number that have been involved in mass shootings. Something else is clearly going on. It is not the firearm.

So, what is it? What is going on in our culture that would compel an individual to act out against the defenseless like this? That is the question no one seems to want to ask. Perhaps to seek the answer to this question is force our own society to look into the mirror and reflect on itself and to ask questions about what we have made of ourselves as individuals and as communities. To look at our own flaws, not in political terms, but in societal. Perhaps our society is not mature enough to look within to see the answers.

CARL HEFFNER

Springdale