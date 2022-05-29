Little Rock begins taking applications for next police chief; mayor to pursue ‘national search’

The city of Little Rock has begun accepting applications for the position of police chief after the resignation of former Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

Humphrey, 58, retired effective May 20 after serving as chief under Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. for just over three years.

The job posting went up May 23, according to mayoral spokesman Aaron Sadler.

A listing for the chief of police job in Little Rock on governmentjobs.com gave an annual salary range of $120,000 to $156,794.

When Humphrey was hired in 2019, his base salary was set at $155,000, Little Rock personnel records show.

Humphrey's retirement was publicly announced on May 2. At that time, a city news release said Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins would serve as interim chief during a nationwide search for Humphrey's permanent replacement.

During Humphrey's tenure, Young-Haskins was promoted from the rank of major to fill one of the department's three assistant chief positions in 2020.

She replaced Alice Fulk, who left to become chief of the Arkansas State Capitol Police agency.

Humphrey was named the city's police chief in March 2019, shortly after Scott took office in January of that year.

He previously served as police chief in Norman, Okla., and replaced former Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner, who had departed in November 2018 to become the police chief of Syracuse, N.Y.

In securing the top job, Humphrey beat out three other finalists: Fulk, then-Assistant Chief Hayward Finks and former Los Angeles police commander Todd Chamberlain.

At a news conference on May 11, Scott said he planned to appoint a permanent replacement for Humphrey before the November election.

The initial round of voting on Nov. 8 is expected to pit the 38-year-old Scott, who is seeking a second term, against at least two challengers who have announced bids. The formal filing process has yet to begin.

If no candidate receives at least 40% of the vote, a runoff between the top two individuals will take place in December.

Responding via email to questions about the search process, Sadler wrote on Friday, "As the Mayor has stated previously, he is pursuing a national search for a new chief who will continue the progress being made toward the 21st Century policing objectives that will make us a safer city. The new chief will be expected to support and lead the men and women of the Little Rock Police Department who are working effectively to reduce crime."

When asked whether Little Rock would rely on a search firm or another outside entity to handle the search, or elements of it, Sadler indicated that for the time being the answer was no.

He wrote that "the search is currently being handled internally."

Asked if Young-Haskins has indicated that she wants to be considered for the top job or if the city was considering making her Humphrey's permanent replacement, Sadler wrote, "If Interim Chief Haskins is interested in the position, she will receive due consideration like all applicants."

A request for an interview with Young-Haskins made with department spokesman Mark Edwards on May 19 was acknowledged, but Edwards was not able to make Young-Haskins available as of Saturday, saying she has been busy balancing her old role with her new responsibilities.

Young-Haskins responded to an email sent Wednesday requesting an interview and asking if she intended to pursue the position of chief of police by referring any interview requests to Edwards, and she did not say if she plans to apply for the vacant chief spot.