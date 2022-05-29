LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Zoo to demolish small carnivore area | Library system to host local artists

Zoo set to level site for small carnivores

The Little Rock Zoo's small-carnivore area is set for demolition, according to a zoo news release issued on Friday.

The concrete structure built in 1967 would close beginning the same day, the news release said.

The small-carnivore area housed caracals -- a species of wild cat -- as well as foxes, a clouded leopard and more.

The news release said that zoo staff "determined that the aged area had more than outlived its usefulness and must come down."

In a statement included with the release, Zoo Director Susan Altrui said, "It's time for the Little Rock Zoo to build better habitats for our animals and to demolish the outdated relics of the past that no longer serve our needs or the needs of our animals."

Altrui also noted that more demolitions of aged animal areas were planned for the near future.

Library to host local artists on Saturdays

The Central Arkansas Library System over the next few months will host "Saturdays at the Galleries" featuring a different local artist each week at the library system's Galleries and Bookstore at Library Square, according to a recent news release.

The first edition of the event was set for Saturday; follow-ups will occur through Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public. The Galleries and Bookstore at Library Square is located at 401 President Clinton Ave.

More information is available at cals.org/galleries.