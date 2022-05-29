Little Rock police identify girl killed in Saturday shooting

The Little Rock Police Department has released the identity of the 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed Saturday morning while riding in a car on Fair Park Boulevard between the Little Rock Zoo and War Memorial Park.

Chloe Alexander of Pine Bluff was identified as the victim in a tweet released by the Police Department at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

A press release earlier Sunday from department spokesman Mark Edwards said that detectives had determined that the shooting was "an isolated event involving two acquaintances engaged in apparent dispute."

At around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a Little Rock-area hospital where a young girl, since identified as Alexander, was taken after the shooting.

According to Edwards, police could not determine for much of the day exactly where the crime scene was located. However, police disclosed at around 8 p.m. Saturday that the shooting had taken place in the 700 block of Fair Park Boulevard between the zoo and the park.