LIVE! in NWA: Mountain Street Stage Opens June 5 At FPL

The Sons of Otis Malone will open the Mountain Street Stage concert series at 2 p.m. June 5 at the Fayetteville Public Library's event center. All Mountain Street Stage concerts are free and open to all. Attendance will be capped at 200, but events will also be available for viewing and replay via the FPL Livestream page at vimeo.com/faylib.

Also playing are Tacie & the Sunshine Band June 12; Adam Ostrar June 26; Jude Brothers July 3; Daniel Bennett Group July 10; July 17 will be announced soon; Western Swing Rules July 24; and Will Johnson on July 31.

Old-Time Music

The 27th annual Old-Time Music, Ozarks Heritage Festival in downtown West Plains, Mo., will be from noon to 9 p.m. June 3-4 featuring the music and culture of the Ozarks Highlands. Admission is free to all festival events, which also include a jig dance competition, a mule jump demo and competition, pie competition, treadle sewing machine demonstration and more. This year's lineup includes Snorty Horse, the Alfred Packer Memorial String Band, Thomas Maupin, Daniel Rothwell, Overall Creek and Friends, Judy Domeny Bowen, Willi Carlisle, Colbert Brothers, Dogwood Mountain Dulcimers, Emily Dowden Estes, Drifters Mile, Julie Henigan, The Hoecakes, One More Dollar, The Ozark Hellbenders, Duane Porterfield, Roe Family Singers, The Shortleaf Band, Seth Shumate, Lyal Strickland, Stringfield and John P. Williams and Thomas Coriell. For more information on the festival, email info@westplainsarts.org or visit oldtimemusic.org, or facebook.com/Old.Time.Music.Festival.

Balm of Life Series

The Balm of Life Music Series opens with a concert by the The Hawf Brothers from 5-7 p.m. June 4 at Basin Park in Eureka Springs. Also planned are Drumming in the Park at 6 p.m. June 4; Sebastian Bordeaux at 5 p.m. June 10; Dancing in the Park with Melonlight Production from 10 a.m. to noon June 11; Opera in the Ozarks presents "Pinocchio" at 11 a.m. June 16; Seth Darby Band at 5 p.m. June 17; Eureka Strings at 5 p.m. June 24; and Dirty Strings at 5 p.m. June 30. More family friendly outdoor shows are set for July and August. Find out more at EurekaSprings.org or Facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

BENTONVILLE

• A Pride Celebration with KVN and Jane Leo starts at 7 p.m. June 4 ($12) as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org.

• Taj Farrant plays at 8 p.m. June 17 at at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Carver Commodore and Eddie Canyon play at 6:30 p.m. June 2; Pura Coco plays at 7 p.m. June 9; Charity Shatwell plays at 7 p.m. June 16 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. May 30; Beatles Sing-along with Michael Garrett happens at 5 p.m May 31; Los Roscoes perform at 7 p.m June 2; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. June 3; Pajama Drag Brunch starts at noon June 4; and Buffalo Gals play at 7 p.m. June 4 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Pat Ryan Key performs at 3 p.m. May 29; Candy Lee plays at 5 p.m. June 3; Modern August plays at 6 p.m. June 4; and Drum Medicine happens at 4 p.m. June 5 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band plays at 7:30 p.m. June 9 ($65-$85); Three Dog Night plays at 7:30 p.m. July 14 ($75) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Members of the NWA Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble will perform at 5:30 p.m. June 3 at the Juke Joint in the Pryor Center atrium on the Fayetteville square. pryorcenter.uark.edu.

• June Supper Club & Dancing: Blues & BBQ featuring Brick Fields starts at 7 p.m. June 10 in the Dining Room; and Ziemba and Jude Brothers will play at 7 p.m. June 11 ($15) in the Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. mountsequoyah.org.

• Jer's itty-bitty Big Jazz Band starts at 6 p.m. May 29; John Eldon & Bobby Lovelle Duo plays at 7 p.m. May 31 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Gone So Long plays at 1 p.m. June 12; Dandelion Heart and Melody Pond play at 6 p.m. June 23 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• David Ramirez with Leah Blevins starts at 8 p.m. June 1 ($15); The Founders Group of Arkansas will host their annual crawfish boil with music by Maud Crawford from noon to 5 p.m. June 4 ($20, all proceeds to the Children's Safety Center); Parker Millsap and Thomas Csorba perform at 8 p.m. June 2 ($18); Happy hour with Cate Brothers starts at 6 p.m.($10) and an Ozark Offroad Cyclist Fundraiser with Mixtapes starts at 9 p.m. June 3 ($15); Arkansauce and Green Acres play at 8:30 p.m. June 4 ($18); Sam Albright & the Southern Heat with The Cole Birmingham Band happens at 8 p.m. June 5 ($10); The Arcadian Wild performs at 8 p.m. June 8 ($15); Shakey Graves with Bendigo Fletcher starts at 8 p.m. June 9 (sold out); Happy Hour with The Bel Airs happens at 6 p.m. June 10 and Whitey Morgan performs at 9 p.m. June 10 ($25); Big Smith with The Burney Sisters perform at 8:30 p.m. June 11 ($20) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Niquo & The Angry Puerto Rican host Sunday Shenanigans starting at 7 p.m. June 5 ($10) at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• The Band Camino plays at 7:30 p.m. June 3 ($29.50); Tech N9ne performs at 7:30 p.m. June 8 ($25); That Arena Rock Show happens at 9 p.m June 10 ($10); Electric Avenue: The '80s MTV Experience starts at 9 p.m. June 18 ($20); Better Than Ezra plays at 7:30 p.m. June 24 ($30); and Molly Hatchet performs at 7:30 p.m. July 1 ($29.50) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Burned Up Bled Dry, Bones of Earth and StressDream play at 8 p.m. June 25 ($10-12) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

• From the Concrete: An Open-Mic Night with Interform, Bxmbi, Jasper Logan and BAANG happens at 5:30 p.m. May 31 at Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org. 479-856-7000.

FORT SMITH

• Hudost plays at 7 p.m. June 2; Dawson Hollow takes the stage at 7 p.m. June 9; New Breed Brass Band plays at 7 p.m. June 16; Michael Fields Jr. performs at 7 p.m. June 23; The Claudettes play at 7 p.m. June 30; Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7; and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

• William Clark Green plays at 8 p.m. June 3 ($15-$18); Cody Canada & the Departed with Lance Roark perform at 8 p.m. June 10 ($18-$23); Stoney LaRue plays at 8 p.m. June 24 ($18-$35); The Red Clay Strays play at 8 p.m. June 30 ($12-$18); and Giovannie & the Hired Guns play at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Laine Hardy plays a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. June 11; As I Lay Dying, Brand of Sacrifice, Shadow of Intent and White Chapel perform at 7 p.m. June 15 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• The Jazzmen Suites, Troy Edwards and Noah Brandt play at 8 p.m. June 3; Constant Battle plays at 8 p.m. June 4; Wanda Watson plays at 7 p.m. June 17; Oreo Blue performs at 8 p.m. June 18; and Cedars play at 9 p.m. June 25; at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

LOWELL

• Gianmarco Soresi performs at 6:30 p.m. June 2-3 and 6 p.m. June 4 ($16.50); Jon Lovitz performs at 6:30 p.m. June 9-10 and 6 and 8:45 p.m. June 11 ($55) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com/comedy-shows-events.

ROGERS

• CHEER Live with a special appearance by Monica Aldama happens at 6:30 p.m. June 8 ($25 and up); Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band play their rescheduled show at 6:30 p.m. June 9 ($55 and up); Steely Dan with Snarky Puppy starts at 7:30 p.m. June 10 ($25 and up); REO Speedwagon and Styx will play at 6:45 p.m. June 13 ($39.50 and up); Backstreet Boys play at 7:30 p.m. June 17 ($169 and up); Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin starts at 7 p.m. June 21 ($39.50-$130.50); Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and The Broken Bones with Devon Gilfillian play at 7 p.m. June 23 ($36 and up); Cody Johnson with Craig Campbell perform at 7 p.m. June 25 ($50-85); 5 Seconds of Summer with Pale Waves play at 7 p.m. June 28 ($29.50-45); ZZ Top starts at 8 p.m. June 29 ($35-129.95); Kenny Chesney with Carly Pearce starts at 7:30 p.m. June 30 ($59 and up); Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle and Allison Russell starts at 4:30 p.m. July 1 ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Boom Kinetic plays at 8 p.m. June 3; JukeBoxx plays at 8 p.m. June 4; Pig Gig Arkansas featuring L.A.X. with Blue Americana and Eric Miller starts at 2:30 p.m. June 5; The Uncrowned Kings play at 8 p.m. June 10; Ultra Suede performs at 8 p.m. June 11; The Ultimate Prince Tribute happens at 8 p.m. June 17; The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute starts at 8 p.m. June 18; Barrett Baber plays at 8 p.m. June 24; and Leah & the Mojo Doctors perform at 8 p.m. June 25 (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• Mike Fields performs at 7:45 p.m. June 2; Rodeo Book Club happens at 7:45 p.m. June 9 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Freedom Festival featuring Montell Jordan and Morris Day and The Time starts at 1 p.m. June 19 in Downtown Springdale hosted by Music Moves, Community Cohesion Project and Interform. facebook.com/musicmovesar.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• 90lb Wrench plays at 9 p.m. May 28; Fuel plays at 8 p.m. June 2 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

