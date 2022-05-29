Local notes

HAR-BER MEADOWS

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse will speak at the dedication of the new flag poles at Har-Ber Meadows’ Crumpacker Park at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day. The flag poles are the first project of the Har-Ber Meadows Military Group. A plaque in honor of “All Gave Some, Some Gave All” will be unveiled. The dedication will conclude with “Taps” being played by a Har-Ber High School gugler. Crumpacker Park is located at Francis Fair Parkway and Tall Oaks Look in Springdale’s Har-Ber Meadows Community.

Information: (501) 772-1394

AIR MUSEUM

Arkansas Air & Military Museum will host a Memorial Day breakfast and lunch for $5. Breakfast will be from 8-11 a.m. and will include pancakes and sausage with a choice of drink. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a hot dog and chips with a choice of drink.

Information: (479) 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com .

BLACK HERITAGE

Dr. Caree A. Banton, associate professor of African Diaspora History and director of the African and African American Studies Program at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, has joined the Board of Northwest Arkansas Black Heritage.

Banton earned a BPA in Public Administration and a BA in History from Grambling State University in 2005; an MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July 2012; and a Ph.D. at Vanderbilt University in June 2013. Her book, “More Auspicious Shores: Barbadian Migration to Liberia, Blackness, and the Making of the African Republic,” explores continuities and mutability in Black experiences of freedom, citizenship, nationhood, and race across the Atlantic world and was published by Cambridge University Press in May 2019.

NWA Black Heritage also welcomes new director, Taliyah Brooks. Brooks was a champion athlete in track and field as a student at the University of Arkansas and has excelled as a professional heptathlete sponsored by Asics. Desiring to make a tangible impact during the racial terrors of 2020, Brooks and a student athlete created Fayetteville in Living Color, an event that occurred on June 20, one day after Juneteenth. Fayetteville in Living Color attracted over 200 community people and myriad local Black businesses and organizations to celebrate Black survival and advancement.

Brooks earned both the MA in Communication (2018), and the BA in Education & Communications with a Legal Studies Minor (2016) from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She is a Razorback Game Day Host, a position she’s held since 2019.

Information: email director@nwaheritage.org or sharon@nwablackheritage.org.

HOPE CANCER

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org .

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

• June 1: High Speed Rail – Where is the United States? China, Japan and Europe have thousands of miles of high speed rail going 200 mph. The U.S. does not have a single mile. Why? 10 a.m. to noon, OLLI Office. $19 members , $34 nonmembers

• June 1: Forest Therapy Walk. Explore this research based holistic practice that uses the forest and natural environments to promote health and wellness. 1 to 3 p.m. Mount Sequoyah. $29 members, $44 nonmembers

Information: (479) 575-4545.

DOWNTOWN BENTONVILLE

Downtown Bentonville Inc. and its digital storytelling platform DWTN Media have won gold and bronze recognition in the 43rd annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies.

Lighting of the Square in Downtown Bentonville received gold recognition in the Best Promotional General-Events category. The video offered a sentimental recap of the annual City of Bentonville Lighting of the Square community event.

DWTN Now: Fly Oz received the bronze recognition as Best Television-Charitable/Not for profit and Cause Marketing for its Fly Oz television episode, showcasing aviation experience for everyone in Northwest Arkansas. The award-winning video is the ninth television episode from DWTN Now.

Information: tellyawards.com.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, invites Northwest Arkansas Naturals fans to save lives during the 15th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive. The drive takes place June 6 through June 10 at CBCO’s Springdale Donor Center, 3503 S. Thompson Road, or Bentonville Donor Center, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd.

Donation hours for the Bleed Blue Blood Drive are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Successful donors during the drive will receive a voucher for two dugout premium tickets to any Naturals Thursday home game in June and July, an event T-shirt with Naturals team logo, and a free meal card from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. CBCO will have free hot dogs, chips and drinks at the donor centers during the drive.

Information: cbco.org/bleedblue.

