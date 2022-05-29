Making the rainbow connection

I remember now the first thing Baker Kurrus and I chatted about while we waited in line for coffee that day I wrote about previously when we met at Mugs Cafe. "It's a beautiful day," I said. "So good to see the sun."

He agreed, adding, "It's always like that, isn't it? The morning after a storm." I said how that could be a good metaphor for life, and instead of looking at me funny like most people do, he told me a story.

It was a difficult time of his life, when his second child was born early and given little chance to survive. His wife was healing and grieving in one hospital, while their tiny baby had been taken to a children's hospital, and their 2-year-old stayed with family.

Completely exhausted emotionally and physically from the experience, after running back and forth all day he finally made it home to rest a few moments. His 2-year-old daughter toddled up and tugged at his hand. "Daddy, let's go outside." He could barely lift his head. "No, honey, let's just stay in here a few moments, please. Daddy is so tired." Yet she persisted. "We have to go outside, Daddy."

Tears spilled out of his eyes when he said what happened next. "We walked outside, and there was a full rainbow spread across the sky." He said how he felt like it was a miracle, a hug from God when he needed it most. This led us into discussions of faith, and how sometimes grace comes to us not in handwriting on a wall, but a rainbow; not in a booming voice, but the still, small one that whispers, "Keep going."

I thought of that conversation the other day when I encountered a homeless man in the parking lot of another coffee shop not far from Central High School. A possible donor to Arkansas Strong had suggested we meet there at 2:30 p.m. and for once in my life I was early, arriving a little after 2.

I parked right by the building--no obscure spot at all--near the front door. This was strategic for two reasons: 1. My daddy taught me always park near the door if you can, and if it's dark, right under a light as well, and 2. I could see if my companion went through the door, in which case I would also go in and be right on time.

When I go to Little Rock my life is a flurry of meetings. Sometimes it's hard to be away from home very long, where my family is and I have a full-time job teaching, so I cram as much as possible into the day or two I spend in the city every other week. I chose to sit in my car for those blessed few minutes of earliness and just be, breathing and checking emails long-neglected.

Out of nowhere a man appeared beside my car window. He was between me and the car parked beside me, so he was close. My heart thumped like a kick drum. But I told myself not to be such a country bumpkin, it was fine, and kept looking at my phone. He knocked on the window. I jumped. But then I remembered I am a strong independent woman, and I looked him straight in the eye. "Roll down your window," he said. "I need to ask you something." "No," I said more forcefully than I felt. "Go away."

I looked back at my phone to signal the conversation was over, but he kept standing there. I wanted to get out of my car but he blocked my door. "I just need $2," he said. I ignored him.

In my mind I imagined reaching into my purse, opening my billfold, and taking out two $1 bills. Could I crack the window just enough to poke them through to him, the way a vending machine spits back a dollar it scorns? Would he go away then?

My kids constantly make fun of me for my awkwardness, how my specialty is the difficult but I bungle the easiest things, and in this case I think their naughtiness paid off. I thought of them and realized more than likely I would try to be cool and open my automatic window a centimeter and it would instead roll all the way down, offering easy access for the man to grab me, my purse, and whatever else he wanted.

So I said, "Move on," and waved my hand. At that moment the man peered straight into my eyes. And maybe I've read too much Flannery O'Connor, but I swear he looked so defenseless. So sad and angry and confused at the same time. We saw through one another like Granny and the Misfit. Was he just a prophet gone wrong?

Then he reached into his jacket and I thought he was going to pull out a gun and shoot me in the face. It flashed through my mind that I have my concealed carry license. I could shoot him first. But I backed out quickly and luckily didn't run over him.

I drove around the block and called the person I was meeting, who came to my new parking space, and we walked into the coffee shop together. My hands shook for a long time after that. At one point I went to the bathroom to be sick. I'm thankful the person I met was warm, kind, and so good at conversation that I could eventually thaw and feel safe-ish.

Driving home, I had a lot of time to ponder. Dr. Brene Brown, in "Atlas of the Heart," teaches the art of putting our emotions into specific words that help us understand and express ourselves better. I realized that I was not only terrified by my experience with that guy. In fact, as the fear waned it was superseded by something heavier: melancholy.

How sad is it that I try to make my whole life about loving and helping the least of these--ultimately the reason I was even in Little Rock for that meeting--and I could not do anything to help that man, that human being who came to me, within inches, not as a hypothetical but in flesh and blood?

A dear friend told me about an experience she had once, and though I sympathized at the time, I come closer to empathizing with her now. She was walking in her neighborhood when a pair of teenage boys accosted her. She held up her hands and said, "I've got nothing," because it was true, she had nothing valuable with her, and then she started to walk on.

One of them hit her from behind and knocked her to the sidewalk. She said she lay there with a bloody face in shock. But mostly what she felt--and her eyes water when she talks about it--was sad. "I wondered," she said, "What has to happen to a kid to make him feel like he'd have to do that to an unguarded older woman? What kind of world is this we are living in?"

Questions like that--hers and mine--can be despair-inducing. The best antidote I've found is to keep going. Get knocked down and get back up. Lift your tired head and look for miracles. When you don't know what else to do, just keep showing up.

The conversation I had moments after the terrible awful experience with the homeless guy was life-giving. I was able to connect with another person who cares about the least of these and gives of his personal time, money, and expertise to help. He agreed to help Arkansas Strong in an effort we're making to amplify voices of children all over the state.

Love isn't a victory march, and neither is the work of fixing what's broken in our world. Sometimes I want what I want--everything fixed--right now. I want to see the change, not just try, with all of my limitations, to be it.

The arc of the moral universe seems so long. Too long. But I'm seeking to learn the value of each little impulse, each tiny tug, each of us all just doing whatever we can to bend it toward justice.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.