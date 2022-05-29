Man killed; suspect in custody

A man was found shot to death late Friday in the 2200 block of West 10th Avenue, according to Pine Bluff police.

Police were called to a residence in the area around 11 p.m. in response to gunshots being fired. When they arrived, they found a man who was later pronounced dead, according to a news release. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

A suspect was quickly identified and arrested, according to a press release. His identity will be released once the person is booked on charges, police said.

Police found a firearm but said they have no motive for the shooting.

The victim's body will be taken to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (870)-730-2096. Information can also be shared via the department's Facebook page