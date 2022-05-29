The following marriage licenses were recorded May 17--23 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sebastian County
May 3
Shawn Anthony Smith, 44, and Ruthanne Marie McCoy, 25, both of Uniontown
James Floyd Rice, 56, and Jessica Renee Samuels, 33, both of Wister, Okla.
Kurtis Stevin Hamilton, 28, and Bonnie Paige Laxton, 27, both of Lavaca
Dalton Lee Smedley, 24, and Heidi Lynne Bailey, 21, both of Mansfield
Reed Matthew Sengel, 28, and Vyvyjane Phoung Le, 28, both of Fort Smith
Kyle Tyrone Jackson, 26, and Kayla Marie Higgins, 23, both of Fort Smith
David Graham Cusick, 24, Muldrow, Okla., and Autumn Marie Hope, 20, Greenwood
Robert Gene Crowe, 50, and Denise Renee McKinney, 46, both of Fort Smith
Alec Brown Haisten, 25, Arkoma, Okla., and Hannah Jane Johnson, 26, Uniontown
Angel Santamaria, 62, and Kathleen Bagunas, 28, both of Fort Smith
Corey Kane Dodson, 21, and Trinity Layken Lewis, 18, both of Greenwood
Gregory Wade Hines, 64, and Jennifer Michelle Irene Lackie, 36, both of Poteau, Okla.
Brayden Tyler Eckard, 24, and Holly Beth Harvell, 26, both of Muldrow, Okla.
Mario Ernesto Salinas, 43, and Maria Elena Santos Ortega, 44, both of Barling
Matthew Keith Beaver, 25, Sherwood, and Micayla Paige Faught, 22, Fort Smith
Dominik Olen Garretson, 22, and Katherine Grace Haddock, 22, both of Fort Smith
Samuel Hernandez Peralta, 31, and Yanis Xiomara Polanco Alas, 21, both of Fort Smith
Thomas Jacob Moore, 45, Hackett, and Jessica Marie Jewell, 46, Fort Smith