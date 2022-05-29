The following marriage licenses were recorded May 17--23 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sebastian County

May 3

Shawn Anthony Smith, 44, and Ruthanne Marie McCoy, 25, both of Uniontown

James Floyd Rice, 56, and Jessica Renee Samuels, 33, both of Wister, Okla.

Kurtis Stevin Hamilton, 28, and Bonnie Paige Laxton, 27, both of Lavaca

Dalton Lee Smedley, 24, and Heidi Lynne Bailey, 21, both of Mansfield

Reed Matthew Sengel, 28, and Vyvyjane Phoung Le, 28, both of Fort Smith

Kyle Tyrone Jackson, 26, and Kayla Marie Higgins, 23, both of Fort Smith

David Graham Cusick, 24, Muldrow, Okla., and Autumn Marie Hope, 20, Greenwood

Robert Gene Crowe, 50, and Denise Renee McKinney, 46, both of Fort Smith

Alec Brown Haisten, 25, Arkoma, Okla., and Hannah Jane Johnson, 26, Uniontown

Angel Santamaria, 62, and Kathleen Bagunas, 28, both of Fort Smith

Corey Kane Dodson, 21, and Trinity Layken Lewis, 18, both of Greenwood

Gregory Wade Hines, 64, and Jennifer Michelle Irene Lackie, 36, both of Poteau, Okla.

Brayden Tyler Eckard, 24, and Holly Beth Harvell, 26, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Mario Ernesto Salinas, 43, and Maria Elena Santos Ortega, 44, both of Barling

Matthew Keith Beaver, 25, Sherwood, and Micayla Paige Faught, 22, Fort Smith

Dominik Olen Garretson, 22, and Katherine Grace Haddock, 22, both of Fort Smith

Samuel Hernandez Peralta, 31, and Yanis Xiomara Polanco Alas, 21, both of Fort Smith

Thomas Jacob Moore, 45, Hackett, and Jessica Marie Jewell, 46, Fort Smith