Meetings in two counties on jails open to activists

FAYETTEVILLE -- Community activists opposed to jail expansion proposals in Benton and Washington counties will be able to offer their alternatives to county panels discussing the criminal justice system.

Both counties have formed criminal justice coordinating committees to explore ways to alleviate crowding in their jails.

The committees are made up of representatives of county government, law enforcement, judges, prosecutors, public defenders and community members. Both were tasked with examining the criminal justice system in light of chronic crowding at the county jails and discussing possible solutions to recommend to the quorum courts.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway in Benton County and Sheriff Tim Helder in Washington County have both proposed new jail construction projects to add bed space and room for other jail operations and programs be placed on the November general election ballot. Neither jail expansion program has been approved.

Members of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition have lobbied both counties to consider alternatives to incarceration and new jail space, proposing a five-year moratorium on jail construction. Group members sought access to the Washington County committee's meetings since January 2020 but were excluded from what were characterized as meetings of an advisory group that weren't required to be open to the public.

Coalition members asked Justice of the Peace Eva Madison to approach state Sen. Greg Leding of Fayetteville about seeking an attorney general's opinion on whether the meetings are required to be open under Arkansas law.

"The only point of engagement has been at the Quorum Court," Sarah Moore, a member of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, said. "The Quorum Court is pursuing, without much questioning, the recommendations that come from the CJCC. We think that makes it a 'de facto' governing body and as an organization of community members who are concerned about the problems of over-incarceration and how that impacts people, we're troubled by the lack of a willingness to be transparent on the part of officials who are elected by the public."

In a May 12 letter, the attorney general's office said the state's open meetings law does apply to the Washington County committee and all of its meetings should be open to the public. In the opinion, the attorney general's office quotes state law that says "all meetings of a county government governing body, board, committee, of any other entity created by, or subordinate to, a county government shall be open to the public." The opinion says the open meetings provision "is not limited to 'governing' bodies in contrast to the Freedom of Information Act. Instead, it is much broader, and particularly relevant here, it applies to 'any ... entity created by, or subordinate to, a county government.'"

"Applying that standard to your description of the CJCC, it is apparent that this committee is an 'entity created by, or subordinate to, a county government.' Consequently, under section 14-14-109, the CJCC's meeting must be open to the public," the attorney general's office concludes.

Washington County's committee discussed the attorney general's opinion at a meeting Thursday and agreed to abide by it. The group also agreed to include public comments time during their meetings.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said he couldn't disagree with the attorney general's opinion the meetings should be open and made the motion to allow public comment. The group will follow the guidelines of Quorum Court committees and allow for 12 minutes of public comment with a limit of three minutes per person. No members of the public attended Thursday's meeting.

In Benton County, Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said the circumstances of the creation of that county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee differ and, in his opinion, the attorney general's opinion doesn't apply. The Benton County committee was formed by Holloway, Smith said, and isn't a creation of or subordinate to the Quorum Court as the governing body of the county. The group can make recommendations but not any decisions that are binding on the public, he said.

"There's a million advisory groups that aren't required to be open," Smith said.

Smith said the group will voluntarily open their meetings to the public going forward and added no one had ever been turned away from a meeting.

He said he sees the effort to characterize the county as having "secret" meetings as part of a larger campaign against the proposed jail expansion.

"I respect their position," Smith said. "I don't agree with it. One side's position is that the jail is immoral. The other side is that we need it. But it's a moot point. We never turned anybody away. It's a tactic, a means to an end. I guess I'd say, 'Will you just take yes for an answer?' We have never prevented one person from attending those meetings."

Jon Comstock of Rogers, an attorney and former circuit court judge, said he hadn't read the attorney general's opinion or Smith's letter and didn't want to get into a legal argument.

Comstock said he does want to see the process of considering solutions to crowding at the jail include a substantial, open discussion before a decision is made on expanding the jail. He said a study done for Washington County produced recommendations for more pretrial services to reduce the number of pretrial detainees in the jail for things like failure to appear in court, more public defenders to speed up case processing, mental health services for detainees and alternative courts that would operate like the existing drug courts and get people out of the criminal courts. Benton County needs a similar, independent assessment before any decisions are made, he said.

Washington County's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee "is made up of players in the system," Comstock said. "They are so locked into the system they haven't taken a step back to look at other ways to reduce jail overcrowding."

Comstock said with any jail construction likely taking years to complete, both counties need to look at solutions that can be implemented now and that might reduce or eliminate the need for more jail space.

"The question in my mind isn't, is there a need to have a jail," he said. "The question is, why aren't there any beds available and are there ways to free up beds now in a safe manner?"