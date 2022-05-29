Memorial Day Closings

MEMORIAL DAY CLOSING INFO.

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday.

Note: Federal law addressing the display of the U.S. Flag on Memorial Day requires that the flag should fly at half-staff until noon, when it should be raised to its peak. (4 US Code 1, section 7(m)).

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: All routes will run one day late.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Monday through Thursday's routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday's routes will run one day late.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

north of the river: All routes will run one day late.

south of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Maumelle: Offices closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Sherwood: Offices closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed Monday.

State: Offices closed Monday.

Federal: Offices closed Monday.

State Capitol: Offices are closed Monday. However, the building will remain open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed Monday. However, the 311 app can still receive requests.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed Monday. Routes will not run and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today and Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed Monday.

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County Special: Closed Monday.

ROCK REGION METRO:

Offices will be closed Monday, and bus routes will not run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of Memorial Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.