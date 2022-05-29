Memorial Day event planned at Bella Vista Memorial Gardens

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Cemetery Association will hold its annual Memorial Day Observance beginning at noon Monday at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery.

John Lear of the cemetery association board said the event has not been held the last two years because of covid, and board members are glad to be able to hold it again.

The guest speaker for the event will be Lt. Col. Herb Hodde. A graduate of Baylor University, he received a master's degree from Southern Seminary in Louisville, Ky., and holds a master's degree in criminology from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. He serves as the chaplain for the 184th Attack Squadron.

In 2007, Hodde deployed to Balaad Air Base, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2017, he was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and he has recently returned from overseas where he served as the Wing Chaplain in support of the 386th at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait.

Deborah Rather of the cemetery association board said, "I think he will be a great speaker for us this year. We had to book almost a year in advance because he is so popular."

She said the first year for the event was 2019. The American Legion has held Memorial Day events at the cemetery in the past, but in 2019 the cemetery association decided to join with the American Legion, she said. Hot dogs will be served, and the organization is preparing for 300 attendees. In case of rain, the event will be held at New Life Christian Church, and everything else will remain the same, she said.

Allen's, Harps and Sam's have all donated supplies for the event, Rather said. There has been quite a bit of community support, she said, adding the neighbor across the street is allowing parking on their property.

Boy Scouts of America, the honor guard and the American Legion will be participating. Music will be provided by ECHO (Ecumenical Church Orchestra).

Rather said presenters will read the names of veterans who died between 2019 and now.

"Memorial Day is not just about veterans," she said. "We have 260 veterans buried in our cemetery, and we try to keep track of that number. It's a significant percentage of the interments in our cemetery."

Food will be served beginning at noon with the formal program scheduled for 1 p.m. The public is invited. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Parking is free and facilitated. For convenience, a drop-off and pick-up site will be designated.

Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery is located at 34 Buckstone Road. In case of rain, the alternate site, New Life Christian Church, is located at 103 Riordan Road.