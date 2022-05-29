Moon Over FSLT: Ludwig comedy back for revival

If you think you've seen "Moon Over Buffalo" before -- well, you've got a great memory! The Ken Ludwig comedy was first produced on Broadway in 1995 with Carol Burnett in the starring role and was introduced to Fort Smith Little Theatre audiences in 1999. In celebration of the community company's 75th season, select shows will reprised throughout 2022, including this one, which opens June 9.

"The script is popular with audiences and actors alike, as it offers loads of laughs, fast paced physical humor and razor-sharp dialogue -- plus a happy ending," says FSLT spokeswoman Audra Sargent.

The story, directed by veteran Duff Taylor, who has directed several other Ludwig shows at FSLT, revolves around traveling stage actors Charlotte and George Hay (played by Sally Story and Brett Short) who are performing "Cyrano de Bergerac" and "Private Lives" in repertory in 1953 Buffalo, N.Y. Their chance at Hollywood stardom comes when famed film director Frank Capra agrees to watch their performance to consider the duo for parts in a film, Sargent explains.

"However, mishaps and misunderstandings ensue. At one point, the actors are even confused about which play they are performing!

"Adding to the comedy is George's affair with ingenue Eileen (Meghan Partain) which has driven Charlotte into the arms of successful lawyer Richard (John Hall)," Sargent goes on. "Daughter Rosalind (Carole Sikes Cannedy) is visiting with new fiancé Howard (Hunter Seegers), Charlotte's hard of hearing mother Ethel (Kiane Anderson) creates complications, and Rosalind's old flame Paul (Ian Miller) still holds a torch. All this is played out on a stage with five doors requiring well-timed entrances and exits."

There will be added excitement on opening night, Sargent says, when, as part of FSLT's 75th anniversary celebration, there will be pre-show recognition of Flo Pattee, considered to be FSLT's "founding mother."

"Five of her descendants are traveling from Louisville, Ky., to attend the opening night performance and experience Flo's legacy," Sargent says. "FSLT was founded in 1947 as the first community theater in Arkansas."

Adding to the confusion, laughter and slamming doors is the presence of George and Charlotte’s daughter Rosalind (Carole Sikes Cannedy) when her old flame Paul (Ian Miller) shows up still holding a torch. (Courtesy Photo)



