Muleriders earn first Series trip

Southern Arkansas University scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning -- all with two outs -- and defeated Augustana (S.D) 13-11 on Saturday at Walker Stadium in Magnolia to earn its first trip to the NCAA Division II World Series.

The Muleriders, who won Friday's opening game in the super regional 8-7, trailed 11-6 entering the ninth before their huge rally.

"Giving up the runs there in the bottom of the eighth, it would have been real easy for them to lay down," Muleriders Coach Justin Pettigrew told KVMZ-FM after the game, referring to point where Augustana pushed its lead to 11-6 after SAU had cut it to 9-6 in the top of the eighth. "But if you look up the definition of a fighter, that team picture ... is right there next to it."

The Muleriders (46-11) appeared to be headed to a deciding third game later Saturday in the best-of-three super regional series, especially when designated hitter Tucker Burton popped out to center with two on for the second out of the inning.

But left fielder Chris Lyles was hit by a pitch from Augustana's Evan Furst to load the bases. Reliever Thomas Bruss then entered and gave up a single to right fielder Connor Allen, driving in third baseman Brandon Nicoll to cut the deficit to 11-7.

SAU shortstop Riley Orr, hitting ninth in the Muleriders' order, then sent a two-run single up the middle to make it 11-9. Second baseman Chris Sutton followed with a single to right, scoring Allen to make it 11-10.

Augustana (47-13-1) brought in Caleb Saari from the bullpen, but he gave up the biggest hit of the rally -- a three-run home run by junior catcher Brett McGee that barely cleared the fence and the glove of Vkings right fielder Jaxon Rosencranz.

Four times during the top of the ninth, the Muleriders were down to their final strike.

Nicoll struck out to end SAU's at-bat, but Augustana still had an a-bat remaining as they were playing as the home team.

The Vikings brought the potential run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth. After catcher Drey Dirksen lined out to left and first baseman Luke Ballweg struck out, left fielder Max Mosser drew a two-out walk from SAU reliever Isaiah Haynes.

But center fielder Carter Howell flied out to shallow center, setting a wild SAU celebration with dogpile of players on the mound.

Play begins at the Division II World Series at Cary, N.C., next Saturday.

"You never know when that one run is going to be a big deal, whether it's the third inning, seventh inning, ninth inning, whatever it is," said Pettigrew, who is in his sixth season as the Muleriders' coach after spending the 11 previous seasons as an assistant. "Every run counted and every play counted. Those guys just fought and came through in the end."

Pettigrew pointed to a play in the bottom of the eighth, when Sutton made a diving stop on a grounder up the middle with the bases loaded -- a play that potentially could have put the game out of reach -- as huge.

"Being able to end that inning right there and keep them scoring more, that's something that will go down in Mulerider legend," Pettigrew said.

SAU was playing in its first super regional in Division II. They previously reached World Series on the NAIA level in 1991, 1987 and 1983.

"We're not done yet," Pettigrew said. "This was goal No. 4 for this team. We've checked that off the list. Now we're going on to goal No. 5."