Musselman, staff have 4-star wanting to viisit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is likely to get an official visit from ESPN 4-star shooting guard Wesley Yates this summer or in the fall.

Yates, 6-4, 215 pounds, of Beaumont (Texas) United, has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Stanford, Washington, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, TCU and other schools.

“The coaches always hit me up and encourage me and are breaking down film of me and stuff like that,” said Yates. “I talk to Coach Muss a lot. I talk to all the coaches from the Arkansas staff. They really like me as an individual and a player.

“They always show love. I always have to keep an eye for anybody that looks out for me. I always look out for them.”

He said he also often talks to assistant coaches Keith Smart and Gus Argenal.

Yates has averaged 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game for Louisiana-based LivOn Fleur De Lis in EYBL play during the first two sessions.

He’s also the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 48 overall recruit nationally for the 2023 class. He averaged 19.7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.8 steals as he led the Timberwolves to a second consecutive 5A state title as a junior.

He shot 53% on two-point looks, 35% beyond the three-point line and 78% at the free throw line.

He has officially visited Auburn, Washington and Stanford, and he has two more planned.

“I think I’ll take an official visit to Gonzaga soon,” he said. “The last one is up for grabs. I’ll definitely try and take one to Arkansas. My next will probably be Gonzaga and either Arkansas, Baylor or LSU.”

Basketball prospects can take five official visits from Aug. 1 to July 31 of their junior year and five more from Aug. 1 to Oct. 14 of their senior year. The two schools above that he doesn’t visit this summer, he plans to officially visit in the fall as part as his senior visits.

Yates knows of Musselman’s NBA background.

“I like the development and how they develop their players and they let their players play,” Yates said. “Coach Muss coming from the NBA, I know he’s going to get the best out of me. He’s going to develop me the best way possible.”

He played quarterback, running back, receiver, linebacker and defensive end in football, but he quit to focus on basketball.

“After I got my first Division I (basketball) offer I stopped playing football,” Yates said. “I love basketball way more than football.”

His size and strength allow him to be a major mismatch against smaller guards.

“You can use your body a little bit more than others,” he said. “It’s an advantage because you get to move smaller guards. I would say the biggest advantage for me in using my body is getting into position. It always benefits me to play more physical.”

There are disadvantages to being so physical.

“They always think (I am) fouling people,” he said. “If I touch somebody and if they like fall it’s automatically a foul because you’re a bigger guard. It’s happened to me a lot.”

Yates is uncertain when he’ll make a decision.