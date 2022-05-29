• Four decades after the Swedish pop supergroup last performed live, audiences can once again see ABBA onstage in an innovative digital concert where past and future collide. The show opened to the public in London on Friday, the day after a red-carpet premiere attended by superfans, celebrities and Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. The guests of honor were pop royalty -- the four members of ABBA, appearing in public together for the first time in years. They were in the audience, though. Onstage at the specially built 3,000-seat ABBA Arena next to east London's Olympic Park were a 10-piece live backing band and a digital ABBA, created using motion capture and other technology by Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects firm founded by "Star Wars" director George Lucas. The voices and movements are the real Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad -- choreographed by Britain's Wayne McGregor -- but the performers onstage are digital avatars, inevitably dubbed "ABBA-tars." In unsettlingly realistic detail, they depict the band members as they looked in their 1970s heyday -- beards on the men, flowing locks on the women, velour pantsuits all around. The result is both high tech and high camp, a glittery supernova of stupefying technology, 1970s nostalgia and pop music genius. For many in the audience, it was almost like being taken back in time to watch ABBA perform classics including "Mamma Mia," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "SOS" and "Dancing Queen." The peppy 90-minute set also includes tracks from "Voyage," the reunion album the band released last year. The four band members -- two married couples during ABBA's heyday, though now long divorced -- got a rapturous ovation when they took a bow at the end of Thursday's show, 50 years after they formed ABBA, and 40 years after they stopped performing live.

• A court in Spain on Thursday dismissed Colombian singer Shakira's appeal in a tax fraud case, paving the way for a trial after a judge previously concluded there was enough evidence to suggest the pop star may have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state. The case first made headlines in December 2018 after Spanish prosecutors charged the singer with failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($15.5 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. Shakira, 45, denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June 2019. At the heart of the legal wrangling is the question of the singer's residence: Prosecutors allege she lived mostly in Spain despite having an official residence in the Bahamas. In its decision issued Thursday, the Spanish court said the evidence suggests Shakira was "a habitual resident in Spain," adding that documentation failed to substantiate her residence for tax purposes in another country. Shakira's public relations firm said Thursday that she had immediately paid what she owed once she was informed of the debt by Spain's tax office.